Heavy rain from tropical storm raises flood risks in the Tokyo region

TOKYO (AP) — A tropical storm dumped heavy rain and raised flood risks around east-central Japan as it moved into the heavily populated Tokyo region Wednesday.

Heavy rain already paralyzed street traffic in the city, hundreds of flights were cancelled and train services were suspended or delayed. More than 5,000 homes lost power, according to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, which serves the capital region.

In downtown Tokyo, residents near the Zenpukuji River were advised to take shelter. Television footage showed the swollen muddy water on the verge of overflowing.

Tropical Storm Jangmi was east of Shima city and moving northeast around midmorning while packing maximum sustained winds of 90 kph (55 mph), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The agency issued the highest-level flood warning in a number of areas in central and eastern Japan, urging people living along rivers and in vulnerable areas to move to higher ground for safety.

The storm dumped 50 centimeters (20 inches) of rain in the past 24 hours in the Owase area in central Japan. Up to 20 centimeters (8 inches) was expected through Thursday morning in some areas including Tokyo, JMA said.

Jangmi made landfall in Wakayama prefecture at typhoon strength with 126 kph (78 mph) winds before moving inland and weakening significantly. It was forecast to maintain tropical-storm strength for much of the day.

The typhoon earlier hit the southern island of Okinawa and left 15 people with slight injuries.