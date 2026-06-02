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Hawkeyes are set to play Vanderbilt in a November women’s basketball game in Sioux City, Iowa

By WTOP Staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Vanderbilt and Iowa, both ranked in the top 10 late last season, will meet in a women’s basketball game early next season in northwest Iowa, the schools announced Tuesday.

The neutral-site game is set for Nov. 15 at the Tyson Events Center, which is 290 miles from Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Vanderbilt is 4-0 all-time against the Hawkeyes. This will be the teams’ first meeting since 1997.

The Commodores are expected to return national scoring leader Mikayla Blakes. She averaged 27 points per game and was Southeastern Conference player of the year. Vanderbilt was ranked as high as No. 5 and finished No. 10 with a 29-5 record after reaching the NCAA Sweet 16.

The Hawkeyes were ranked a season-high No. 7 entering the NCAA Tournament and finished No. 16 with a 27-7 record after losing in the second round.

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AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

UNC-Wilmington women’s basketball coach says she’s fortunate to be alive after nearly drowning

By WTOP Staff
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — UNC Wilmington women's basketball coach Nicole Woods says she's lucky to be alive after being caught in a rip current while trying to rescue her 8-year-old nephew during a family beach outing last week. Woods told WECT-TV she took her two children as well as her niece and nephew, both 8, to Wrightsville Beach on May 21. Her nephew waded into the Atlantic Ocean when a wave knocked him under the water. Woods says she jumped into help him, only to have the current start dragging both of them out to sea. Woods, 41, pushed her nephew above the surface so he could breathe before she lost consciousness. A rescue team pulled Woods and her nephew to shore. Paramedics performed CPR on Woods, then used a defibrillator to revive her. Woods says she spent at least 24 hours on a ventilator before being able to breathe on her own.
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