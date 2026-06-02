ESPN Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for Stanley Cup, NBA Finals, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are currently looking for an ESPN BET promo code, I have some important news for you: ESPN BET has officially been rebranded to theScore Bet. Register here with code WTOP to lock-in a $1,000 welcome offer for a busy sports schedule.

Available in legal online sports betting states, this promotion grants new theScore Bet customers a massive $1,000 Bet Reset. This allows us to wager up to $1,000 on our first bet and receive 100% of our wager back in bonus bets if it happens to lose. Whether you are looking to place a wager on today’s MLB matchups, any baseball game this week, or even pivot to the NBA Finals or Stanley Cup Final, this provides the perfect safety net to get in the trenches and chase a bigger payout with confidence.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Reset

Exclusively available to new theScore Bet customers, this $1,000 Bet Reset requires no manual opt-in. You simply place your first cash wager on any available market. For instance, you could back the 30-29 Philadelphia Phillies or the 32-26 San Diego Padres tonight.

Here is the value: If your initial wager loses, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your stake up to $1,000 in bonus bets. And don’t worry—you aren’t required to risk the full $1,000 to qualify. You can bet whatever amount you are comfortable with and still receive your exact stake back if the play is unsuccessful.

If your first bet settles as a loss—say, a prop bet on Phillies starter Aaron Nola falls short—your refund hits your account within 72 hours. Rather than a single lump sum, they conveniently issue the refund as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. So, a $100 losing bet yields five $20 bonus bets. Once they land in your account, we have seven days to use them before they expire. It’s a fantastic way to reload your bankroll and try a new strategy.

MLB Betting Lines on Tuesday

When I’m handicapping the morning line, I always look for where the value sits. Here are the odds we are working with today:

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies: Phillies -150 / Padres +125 | O/U 8

Phillies -150 / Padres +125 | O/U 8 Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays: Rays -141 / Tigers +118 | O/U 8.5

Rays -141 / Tigers +118 | O/U 8.5 Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox: Red Sox -139 / Orioles +116 | O/U 8.5

Red Sox -139 / Orioles +116 | O/U 8.5 Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees: Yankees -249 / Guardians +202 | O/U 7.5

Yankees -249 / Guardians +202 | O/U 7.5 Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves: Braves -120 / Blue Jays -100 | O/U 7.5

Let’s break down the math so you know exactly what kind of return you are looking at. If you place a simple $10 moneyline bet on today’s heaviest favorite, the New York Yankees (-249), you net a profit of $4.02. If you want to step up to a high-rolling $1,000 wager on that same line, you’re looking at a $401.61 return.

Conversely, backing the day’s biggest underdog, the Cleveland Guardians (+202), returns a sweet $20.20 on a $10 bet, or a massive $2,020 on a $1,000 stake. If you prefer standard spreads at -110 odds, a $10 bet profits $9.09, while a $1,000 play yields $909.09.

Matchup Spotlight: Guardians vs. Yankees

I’m looking closely at this AL clash. The Yankees justify their heavy favorite status with an imposing statistical edge. New York’s lineup boasts a .243 batting average, a .770 OPS, and 305 total runs—significantly outpacing the Guardians’ .232 average, .692 OPS, and 249 runs. New York also holds the mound advantage.

They feature a stellar 3.205 team ERA and a 1.18 WHIP, comfortably outclassing Cleveland’s 3.741 ERA and 1.28 WHIP. If you’re building a ticket today, the Bronx Bombers offer a real chance to anchor your bets.

How to Sign Up with the ESPN BET Promo Code

Getting started with your $1,000 Bet Reset is a straightforward process. We’re in this together, so just follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus before the first pitch:

Register your Account: Start the registration process here. You will need to create your new account by providing standard personal information (like your name, date of birth, email, and physical address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During sign-up, ensure you enter the ESPN BET promo code WTOP. You must enter this exact code when registering regardless of which specific offer you are claiming. Place Your First Wager: After downloading, registering, and locking in the promo code WTOP, navigate to the MLB betting markets (or the NBA/NHL). Simply place your first real cash wager up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

My recommendation? Use this opportunity to play with confidence. Because if that first bet loses, theScore Bet will refund your stake 100% in bonus bets, keeping us right in the action for tomorrow’s slate.

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