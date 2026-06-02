DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Claim $200 Instant Bonus For MLB, Stanley Cup, NBA Finals

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can lock in an instant $200 bonus with the DraftKings promo code here and capitalize on this week’s MLB action and the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs.

DraftKings Promo Code For $200 MLB, NBA Finals Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Verified On June 2, 2026

Eligible new DraftKings customers can optimize their expected return on tonight’s MLB action by activating this welcome offer. Whether you are backing the Yankees at home, riding with the Dodgers on the road, or looking for value with the Texas Rangers in St. Louis, you simply need to place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any matchup. It is critical to note that the bonus payout is guaranteed. Once you place that wager, you unlock the $200 in bonuses.

The $200 bonus will be distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bets. From a strategic standpoint, this distribution is highly beneficial. Rather than risking the entire bonus on a single outcome, you are given the ammunition to build a diversified betting portfolio. These bonus bets expire after seven days, giving you up to a week to analyze the board, track line movement, and deploy your bonus bankroll in advantageous spots.

DraftKings MLB Markets Tonight

Before making a statistical projection, it is essential to understand the current markets. Here is a look at the DraftKings moneyline odds and run totals for tonight’s primary MLB games:

Away Team Away Moneyline Home Team Home Moneyline Over/Under (Total) Cleveland Guardians +203 New York Yankees -252 7.5 (O -108 / U -111) Texas Rangers -112 St. Louis Cardinals -108 7 (O -110 / U -110) Los Angeles Dodgers -120 Arizona Diamondbacks -101 9.5 (O -102 / U -119)

If you are looking for a high-probability outcome to activate the promo offer, the heavy-favorite New York Yankees present an analytically sound profile against the Cleveland Guardians. New York sends Cam Schlittler to the mound, a pitcher whose underlying metrics align with his pristine surface stats. Boasting an elite 1.50 ERA and 81 strikeouts across 72 innings, Schlittler is effectively suppressing opposing lineups by missing bats at a high rate. Offensively, New York is powered by Ben Rice, who has generated a massive 1.055 OPS alongside 17 home runs and 44 RBI, while Aaron Judge adds equivalent raw power with 17 home runs of his own. Cleveland will attempt to manufacture runs utilizing the dual-threat capability of José Ramírez (20 stolen bases, 8 home runs), but stringing together hits against Schlittler remains a statistically improbable task.

For bettors targeting a tighter matchup with elevated offensive projections, look toward the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Arizona Diamondbacks. The market has set a slate-high total of 9.5 runs here, indicating an expectation for scoring. Los Angeles features Shohei Ohtani, who continues to output stellar dual-threat production with a .289 batting average, 10 homers, and 6 stolen bases. Arizona counters with Corbin Carroll, who is matching Ohtani’s dynamic profile by posting a .913 OPS, 7 home runs, and 7 stolen bases while batting .286. Arizona starter Michael Soroka holds a 3.25 ERA and has generated 60 strikeouts in 61 innings; his ability to limit the Dodgers’ barrel rate will ultimately dictate whether the Diamondbacks can provide home underdog value.

NBA Finals: Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1

While the MLB slate offers clear statistical edges, bettors can also look toward the basketball court. The same mechanical principles apply: a $5 moneyline wager on either the Knicks or Spurs to win Game 1 tomorrow outright will successfully trigger the $200 in bonus bets, allowing you to bridge your betting strategy across multiple major sports. This also works for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Hurricanes.

Activate Your DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome offer is a streamlined process designed for efficiency. No promo code is required during registration. Follow these four steps to secure your position before the first pitch (or tip-off):