Dolphins add receiver help by signing Jalen Reagor

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed Jalen Reagor on Tuesday to add another receiving option for new quarterback Malik Willis.

Reagor, selected 21st overall by Philadelphia in 2020, should bolster Miami’s thin receiving room, which lost stars Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle amid a roster overhaul under new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Reagor caught 64 passes for 695 yards and three touchdowns in his first two pro seasons with the Eagles before being traded to the Vikings in 2022, where he carved more of a role as a punt returner with a loaded Minnesota receiving room that included star Justin Jefferson — who was selected one pick after Reagor in 2020 — Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn.

Reagor also had a stint with New England and most recently played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024.

After cutting Hill and trading Waddle to the Denver Broncos, the Dolphins were in need of receiving help.

Miami added veteran Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert in free agency and drafted three receivers — Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr. in April.

The Dolphins also waived safety/linebacker Jordan Colbert on Tuesday.

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