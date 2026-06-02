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Commanders debut discount value menu for season-ticket holders

By Jadon George

The Washington Commanders are introducing a discount value menu for season-ticket holders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Season-ticket members are “spending a lot of money to be with us every home game” and the new offerings “are ways we’re trying to show our appreciation and gratitude while continuing to enhance the overall fan experience,” Washington Commanders President Mark Clouse said in a statement.

New offerings include items from Ben’s Chili Bowl, a longstanding D.C. favorite. Smashburgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders and fries are also offered at “significantly reduced prices,” to season-ticket holders, according to the news release.

The menu will have 15 “fan favorites” under $10, including 10 items under $5.

Season-ticket holders make up more than 80% of the Commanders’ game-day attendees, the team said.

Column: Rest easy, Commanders fans — 2026 schedule is a gift within the NFL’s misplaced priorities

By Rob Woodfork
When the Washington Commanders' 2026 schedule dropped last Thursday, many Burgundy and Gold fans were focused on the challenging start to the season. But further analysis shows there are structural advantages baked into Washington's calendar — and they come with an uncomfortable asterisk. According to NFL analyst Warren Sharp’s annual rest disparity analysis, Washington enters 2026 with more than nine days of net rest over its opponents — meaning across 17 games, the Commanders will enjoy substantially more rest than their opponents on a cumulative basis. That figure ranks fourth in the entire league, alongside Dallas, Buffalo and Chicago.
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