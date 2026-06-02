Commanders debut discount value menu for season-ticket holders

The Washington Commanders are introducing a discount value menu for season-ticket holders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Season-ticket members are “spending a lot of money to be with us every home game” and the new offerings “are ways we’re trying to show our appreciation and gratitude while continuing to enhance the overall fan experience,” Washington Commanders President Mark Clouse said in a statement.

New offerings include items from Ben’s Chili Bowl, a longstanding D.C. favorite. Smashburgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders and fries are also offered at “significantly reduced prices,” to season-ticket holders, according to the news release.

The menu will have 15 “fan favorites” under $10, including 10 items under $5.

Season-ticket holders make up more than 80% of the Commanders’ game-day attendees, the team said.