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Chinese cruise ship passenger found dead in St Kitts after vanishing during a hike

By WTOP Staff

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Kitts and Nevis say they have found the body of a Chinese cruise ship passenger who went missing nearly a week ago.

Police said in a statement Monday that search crews found the body of 33-year-old Wang Zyuan.

He went missing on May 27 while hiking the Mount Liamuiga trail on St. Kitts by himself. Zyuan had called 911 that afternoon to report he was lost, but police said they lost contact with him.

Police did not provide other details including cause of death, saying only that the investigation is ongoing.

Volunteers and crews with multiple agencies scoured the area for days before finding his body.

The trail is located on the dormant Mount Liamuiga volcano, the highest peak on St. Kitts at nearly 3,800 feet (1,200 meters).

A Caribbean cruise ship company that advertises the trail on its website warned it is an extremely strenuous hike and that the trail can be muddy or slippery.

Beijing bans 4 New Zealand lawmakers from entering China because they visited Taiwan

By WTOP Staff
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Beijing banned four New Zealand lawmakers from traveling to China for a year and demanded they apologize because they visited Taiwan on a parliamentary trip, according to a message from the Chinese embassy conveyed via parliamentary officials and shown to The Associated Press on Thursday. China has hit lawmakers from other countries with sanctions related to contact with Taiwan before, but it's the first time for New Zealand parliamentarians, the government in Wellington said. Beijing has been increasing pressure in recent years on the democratically governed island that it claims as its own territory. Two lawmakers reached by the AP on Thursday rejected the demand for an apology, while the other two could not be immediately reached. New Zealand's government said it would express concern about the travel bans to Beijing. The elected officials visited Taipei in May, as New Zealand parliamentarians have done “for decades,” a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement.
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