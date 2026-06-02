Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Daily Bonus for MLB, NBA Finals + Free Pick

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Right now, new users can lock in the Chalkboard promo code WTOP here to score a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a free pick for tonight’s MLB action.

We can use these bonus funds to build some lucrative entries for specific matchups happening today, whether you are eyeing the Detroit Tigers taking on the Tampa Bay Rays or the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Arizona Diamondbacks. Whether we are focusing on these marquee contests or any other MLB game on the board, this promotion is built to give new players a serious edge.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for MLB Fantasy

Whether I’m breaking down the morning line for the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-21) visiting the Arizona Diamondbacks (31-27) at Chase Field, or scouting the Cleveland Guardians (34-27) against the New York Yankees (36-23) at Yankee Stadium, grabbing a sign-up offer is always step one to a profitable night.

Here are the details we need to get started:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in a participating state Date Last Verified June 2, 2026

When you claim this welcome offer, you secure a 100% match up to $100, plus a free pick to jump-start our betting card. This free pick is fantastic—it allows you to select a player to go over a specific prop, basically acting as a free leg in your parlay.

Whether we are keying Detroit Tigers starter Jack Flaherty to eclipse his strikeout prop against the Rays at Tropicana Field, or trusting Baltimore Orioles pitcher Shane Baz at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox, this offer is a massive boost for building our MLB entries.

Expanding Our Card: NBA Finals & Stanley Cup Final

And hey, the action doesn’t stop on the diamond. Once we build up our bankroll with the MLB slate, we can use these exact same strategies to make more picks on other MLB games. The Chalkboard app makes it incredibly easy to transition our baseball winnings into cross-sport entries, letting us chase bigger payouts on the most important hardwood and ice matchups of the year.

Ways to Make Your MLB Picks

When we are putting together our entries and utilizing that free pick, identifying the right matchups is everything. I’m placing these bets by looking closely at the data and finding where the value lies. Here is a look at the player props I’m circling for the stars in the Dodgers-Diamondbacks showdown:

Player Hits Strikeouts Michael Soroka (AZ) – O/U 4.5 Eric Lauer (LAD) – O/U 3.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) O/U 1.5 – Ketel Marte (AZ) O/U 1.5 – Mookie Betts (LAD) O/U 0.5 – Freddie Freeman (LAD) O/U 0.5 – Max Muncy (LAD) O/U 0.5 – Kyle Tucker (LAD) O/U 0.5 – Corbin Carroll (AZ) O/U 0.5 – Nolan Arenado (AZ) O/U 0.5 –

If we are hunting for strikeout props, Diamondbacks starter Michael Soroka presents an incredibly intriguing option. Across 61.0 innings pitched, Soroka has racked up 60 strikeouts, maintaining a strong 8.852 K/9 rate. Because he averages roughly one strikeout per inning, the math signals a likely OVER on his 4.5 line if he pitches deep into the game—a sentiment echoed by the -116 consensus odds.

Conversely, Dodgers starter Eric Lauer has a very limited sample size this season with only 6.0 innings pitched and 4 total strikeouts (6.000 K/9). The heavily juiced -163 odds firmly point toward the UNDER on his 3.5 strikeout line.

On the offensive side, Arizona’s Corbin Carroll enters the contest hitting a team-best .286. The numbers heavily support him going OVER his 0.5 hits prop (-243) against Lauer and the Dodgers’ bullpen.

What about the heavy hitters? Superstar designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte are both listed with higher total hit lines of 1.5. While Ohtani boasts a .289 average (61 hits in 211 at-bats) and Marte is hitting .262 (59 hits in 225 at-bats), they mathematically average below two hits per contest. The smart play here is swallowing the juice and backing the UNDER for both players to stay below 1.5 hits tonight.

Chalkboard Promo Code: Steps to Register

Follow these exact steps to activate your offer:

Register an Account: Create your new profile here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you meet the age and location requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter Chalkboard promo code WTOP. This code is strictly required to attach the welcome offer to your new profile. Make Your First Deposit: Once your account is fully registered and verified, navigate to the cashier and make a deposit using one of the available secure methods.

To claim the absolute maximum value of the bonus, I highly recommend depositing at least $100 to trigger the full 100% deposit match. However, you do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up if that isn’t in your budget today. The promotion is designed to match 100% of whatever amount you choose to deposit initially, meaning you will receive a bonus equal to your exact deposit amount up to that $100 limit.