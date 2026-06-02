Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Wins On MLB, NBA Finals This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Creating a new profile with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW here allows you to unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens after you bet $1 on the NBA Finals, MLB action and more this week.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Offer Overview

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Verified On June 2, 2026

With a dense MLB slate that includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Cleveland Guardians visiting the New York Yankees, and the San Diego Padres taking on the Philadelphia Phillies, bettors have ample data points to target. Additionally, Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs tomorrow provides more opportunities.

This Caesars promo code is exclusively available for new Caesars customers. By registering and placing a minimal $1 initial wager, new users unlock ten separate 100% profit boost tokens. These tokens effectively double the return on your next 10 wagers.

Use Caesars MLB Promo Today

Matchup Moneyline Spread (Runline) Total Los Angeles Dodgers @ Arizona Diamondbacks LAD -120 / AZ +100 LAD -1.5 (+135) / AZ +1.5 (-160) O/U 9.5 (O -105 / U -115) Cleveland Guardians @ New York Yankees CLE +205 / NYY -250 CLE +1.5 (+100) / NYY -1.5 (-120) O/U 7.5 (O -105 / U -115) San Diego Padres @ Philadelphia Phillies SDP +130 / PHI -155 SDP +1.5 (-170) / PHI -1.5 (+143) O/U 8.5 (O -115 / U -105)

Statistical Breakdown

The New York Yankees are priced as massive home favorites against the Cleveland Guardians, a line completely supported by their underlying metrics. New York boasts a superior .770 team On-Base Plus Slugging (OPS), which has translated directly into 305 total runs. Cleveland, by contrast, operates with a lesser .691 OPS and 249 runs. On the mound, the Yankees’ pitching staff is actively suppressing opposing hitters, posting a 3.21 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP, comfortably outpacing Cleveland’s 3.74 team ERA.

In the National League West clash, the Los Angeles Dodgers profile as a high-probability road investment. The Dodgers are hitting an impressive .262 as a collective unit with a .787 OPS, driving a staggering 315 runs. Their run prevention is equally dominant; Los Angeles leads the matchup with a 3.10 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP. While the Diamondbacks remain competitive in their home park, they trail statistically across all major categories, posting a .243 batting average, a .704 OPS, and a 3.97 team ERA.

NBA Finals & Stanley Cup Finals

The utility of the Caesars profit boosts extends beyond the baseball diamond. New Caesars customers can also allocate their 100% profit boost tokens toward the hardwood, specifically for the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs. Whether analyzing player props or game totals for this championship matchup, the mechanics of the promo code remain identical, allowing bettors to diversify their portfolio across multiple sports.

Users can also check in on the Stanley Cup Finals between the Golden Knights and the Hurricanes. Bet on the Golden Knights to stay hot or the Hurricanes to continue their dominance with this welcome offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Offer

Unlocking this measurable advantage is a straightforward, logical process. To secure your ten 100% profit boost tokens and maximize your expected value on tonight’s action, follow these sequential steps:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here. You will need to provide standard personal identification data—such as your full name, date of birth, email address, and physical address—to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the initial registration phase, ensure you input the Caesars promo code WTOPDYW when prompted. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account utilizing one of Caesars’ secure deposit methods. Place Your First Wager: Execute your first real-money cash wager of $1 or more on any available market, including tonight’s MLB slate or the NBA Finals.

Once your initial qualifying $1 wager is confirmed, your account balance will automatically be credited with ten 100% profit boost tokens. Applying these tokens correctly allows you to double the profit on your subsequent 10 wagers, establishing a robust foundation for your Caesars Sportsbook bankroll.