Browns GM Andrew Berry on trading Myles Garrett: ‘The opportunity was too great’

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Andrew Berry echoed the thoughts of many Cleveland Browns fans when he said he did not expect a news conference discussing a Myles Garrett trade this spring.

However, Berry took his place at the podium at the team complex on Tuesday morning to discuss trading the two-time AP Defensive Player of the Year to the Los Angeles Rams for pass rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round selection, a second-round pick in 2028 and a 2029 third-round selection on Monday.

“The why now is just honestly the opportunity was too great. It wasn’t like a Plan A going into the offseason,” Berry said. “Quite honestly, we would have operated differently if it was, but sometimes things come across your path that you’re not expecting, and you can’t be so dogmatic in your strategy and planning that you can’t adjust and be flexible to great opportunities.”

Berry said he had three objectives in mind whenever he got calls about trading Garrett — any deal would need to have short- and long-term benefits, the trade had to include a young premium player on a cost-controlled contract and it also had to include premium draft picks.

The Rams first approached the Browns before the draft when Garrett agreed to modify his contract and defer option payments over the 2026-28 seasons. The first payment of around $10 million was moved to near the start of the regular season instead of shortly after the start of the new league year in March.

Berry told the Rams that Garrett wasn’t available, but GM Les Snead was persistent in coming up with the framework for a deal. Talks picked up after the draft and progressed to the point where owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam met with Garrett last Saturday.

“There’s a very small set of deals that really satisfy those constraints. So when it got to the point with our negotiations with the Rams, when all those things were satisfied, it really caused us to take a step back and really think about the decision,” Berry said.

Berry said Garrett remained in communication with him regarding offseason travel plans as well as the team’s plans in free agency and the draft. Coach Todd Monken said two weeks ago he had not had a face-to-face meeting with Garrett since being hired in late January.

Garrett has skipped offseason workouts the past couple of seasons before attending the mandatory veteran minicamp.

“We did not blindside Myles with the news yesterday. He was made aware about a week ago that it was a possibility and that’s a courtesy that obviously we owe him. So, the communication was good with him,” Berry said.

Verse — the 2024 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year — is expected to arrive in Cleveland on Tuesday night and be on the field Wednesday when the Browns hold their eighth voluntary organized team activity practice.

Cleveland has its mandatory minicamp next week to conclude offseason workouts.

Verse, the 19th overall pick in the 2024 draft, had 4½ sacks as a rookie and 7½ sacks last season, along with three forced fumbles.

“He’s a perfect DNA match for our attacking front. He’s really a terror in both phases, both as a run defender and a pass rusher,” Berry said. “He allows us to continue to play defense at a high level. He was very excited yesterday when we talked to him on the phone. He’s ready to go. I think he’s really excited to play in this scheme.”

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