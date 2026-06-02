Boom Promo Code WTOP55 Claims $55 Knicks-Spurs, MLB Bonus Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the Boom promo code WTOP55 and unlock $55 in free lineups when you make a $5 play for this week’s MLB games, the NBA Finals and more. Click here to sign up.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 For $55 Offer

The current Boom welcome offer is a high-value entry point for new customers looking to analyze and build entries for tonight’s Spurs-Knicks showdown.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New Boom User Offer Play $5, get $55 in free lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Promotion Verified June 2nd, 2026

By leveraging the Boom promo code WTOP55, eligible first-time users can activate this “play $5, get $55 in free lineups” bonus. This structural advantage gives you additional capital to build a diversified portfolio of entries around the biggest stars taking the floor. To successfully claim this offer, you must be a new platform user, meet the minimum age requirement of 18, and be physically located in one of the approved states listed above.

Boom NBA Finals Picks

When projecting daily fantasy performance, targeting high-usage players with your Boom NBA promo is a mathematically sound strategy.

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Victor Wembanyama 27.5 3.5 12.5 Jalen Brunson 25.5 6.5 2.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 16.5 3.5 11.5 OG Anunoby 16.5 1.5 5.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 6.5 5.5

Victor Wembanyama enters tonight’s contest boasting a slate-leading point projection of 27.5. However, operators analyzing his 12.5 rebounds should exercise caution. The Knicks currently lead the statistical field with a massive 55.9% Total Rebound Percentage, indicating that New York will aggressively limit second-chance opportunities in the paint.

On the other side of the court, Jalen Brunson commands a 24.5-point total. Take into account that Brunson will go against a stout San Antonio defense that holds a highly impressive 11.7 Net Rating.

Among the secondary scoring options tied at 16.5 points, Stephon Castle, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby headline the options. The data signals that New York plans to leverage a highly balanced offensive attack to exploit their 19.5 Net Rating advantage, rather than relying on individual scoring spikes. This has been the case throughout the postseason as New York shifted away from a Brunson-centric offense.

Expand Your Entries: Today’s MLB Slate

Once you have optimized your NBA Finals entries, your bonus funds can also be applied across today’s premier Major League Baseball matchups. Analyzing pitching metrics and batter splits in these contests can provide additional avenues for daily fantasy success:

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Activate Your Boom Promo Code WTOP55 Offer

Gaining access to your bonus funds ahead of tip-off is a straightforward, logical process. Follow these exact steps to secure your offer and begin building your entries:

Create an Account: Click here to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that the promo code WTOP55 is entered to officially qualify for the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your account using one of the available secure payment methods. Please note that a minimum deposit of $10 is strictly required to be eligible for this offer. Build Your Lineups: Submit at least $5 in entry fees targeting the NBA Finals or tonight’s MLB games. Claim Your Bonus: Once your initial $5 in lineups is played, the system will automatically credit your account with $55 in free lineups to deploy on future entries.

Remember, this high-yield “play $5, get $55 in free lineups” offer is exclusively for new users. Ensure your initial deposit meets the $10 threshold and input the correct code to maximize your edge tonight.