Blake Dunn’s walk-off single in 10th lifts Reds past Royals 4-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Blake Dunn hit a single in the 10th inning to drive in automatic runner Spencer Steer and give the Cincinnati Reds a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Steer homered twice and Will Benson hit a tying solo shot in the ninth for the Reds, who only had four hits in the game.

The Royals led 3-2 when pinch-hitter Benson homered off Royals closer Lucas Erceg.

The Royals had runners on first and third with one out in the 10th, but Jac Caglianone lined out to short and Brock Burke (2-2) struck out Kyle Isbel to end the threat.

Royals left-hander Noah Cameron allowed one hit — Steer’s solo home run in the fifth — and struck out eight with no walks in seven innings.

Kansas City had lost eight of Cameron’s 10 starts this season but he was dominant on Tuesday, tying career highs with seven innings pitched and eight strikeouts.

Cameron, who took a no-hitter into the seventh in his major league debut on April 30, retired the first 13 batters he faced on Tuesday with four strikeouts.

With one out in the fifth, Steer hit a solo home run for the Reds’ first hit. Cameron struck out three batters in the fifth and retired seven straight following Steer’s homer.

John Schreiber (0-3) took the loss.

Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott, who had a 1.85 ERA over his previous six starts, allowed three earned runs on five hits in six innings.

All three runs, four of the five hits and two of four walks allowed by Abbott came in the fourth inning.

The Royals loaded the bases twice in the fourth. The first run scored from third on Caglianone’s groundout. Two more runs scored on Michael Massey’s two-out single.

Steer homered again in the eighth off Matt Strahm to cut the Reds’ deficit to 3-2. It was Steer’s fourth career multihome run game.

Up next

Royals RHP Stephen Kolek (3-1, 3.48 ERA) opposes Reds RHP Chase Burns (7-1, 1.96) in Wednesday’s series finale.

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