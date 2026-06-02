BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus on Any MLB Game, Stanley Cup, NBA Finals

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new profile using the most recent BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here and get a $150 bonus or $1,500 safety net for Knicks vs. Spurs in the NBA Finals or this week’s MLB schedule.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer Details

Below is a complete overview of the available promotions, bonus codes, and terms dictated by your location.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed On June 2, 2026 Offer Verified By WTOP

BetMGM Bonus Code Overview

The underlying mechanics of these welcome offers are designed to minimize early risk and maximize potential return on investment. If you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, utilizing the BetMGM bonus code allows you to claim the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. To capitalize on this structure, you simply place a $10 wager on the game; if your bet wins, the sportsbook credits your account with $150 in bonus bets for future use.

For new users signing up in all other participating U.S. states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the massive $1,500 First Bet Offer acts as high-leverage insurance. If your initial bet on the Knicks vs. Spurs game happens to lose, BetMGM refunds your entire staked amount—up to a maximum of $1,500—in the form of bonus bets. This allows you a second opportunity to build your bankroll without requiring an additional deposit.

Use BetMGM NBA Bonus Code On Knicks vs. Spurs

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +4.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) Moneyline +155 -190 Total Points Over 218.5 (-110) Under 218.5 (-110)

When analyzing the trends for this Finals matchup, the betting data points to some distinct advantages. The New York Knicks have been exceptionally strong against the spread (ATS) following a victory, posting an elite 9-1 (.900) ATS record after a win over their last 10 games. Head-to-head history also suggests a clear trend; the San Antonio Spurs have gone 0-3 (.000) against the spread when facing the Knicks over their last three meetings.

However, San Antonio’s data indicates serious resilience against top-tier competition. Over their last four games, the Spurs are 3-1 (.750) ATS against opponents with a winning record. This will be a critical factor, as both teams boast dominant defensive metrics. The Knicks enter the series with an estimated defensive rating of 101.7 this postseason (allowing just 100.6 points per game), while the Spurs are close behind with a 102.0 defensive rating (allowing 105.0 points per game).

Offensively and on the glass, New York has carried a staggering 19.5 Net Rate in the postseason compared to San Antonio’s 11.7 Net Rate. Rebounding will also be a major battleground; the Knicks are pulling down a league-best 55.9% of available rebounds as a team, while the Spurs grab 52.7%. With both defenses excelling, it is highly relevant that the total has gone “Over” in just 1 of the New York Knicks’ last 6 games against top-10 scoring defenses. The underlying metrics strongly suggest a tight, physical, and defensively-driven Game 1.

Additional Betting Markets: Tonight’s MLB Slate

If you are looking to diversify your betting portfolio, the BetMGM bonus code is not limited to the NBA Finals. Bettors can also leverage their first-bet offer or bonus bets on tonight’s Major League Baseball action. High-value markets—including moneyline wagers, run lines, and individual player props—are available for several highly anticipated MLB matchups this evening:

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Applying a data-driven approach to these MLB games using your welcome offer is another excellent recipe for success. This also applies for the Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Stanley Cup Final matchup.

Sign Up With The BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of this highly anticipated New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup—or any of tonight’s MLB games—requires following a strict, logical sequence. Follow these steps to activate your promotion: