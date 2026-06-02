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Baseball Glance

By WTOP Staff

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 36 21 .632
New York 36 23 .610 1
Toronto 29 31 .483
Baltimore 28 32 .467
Boston 25 33 .431 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 34 27 .557
Chicago 32 28 .533
Minnesota 28 33 .459 6
Kansas City 23 37 .383 10½
Detroit 23 38 .377 11

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 32 29 .525
Texas 29 31 .483
Athletics 28 31 .475 3
Houston 27 34 .443 5
Los Angeles 23 38 .377 9

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 40 20 .667
Washington 31 30 .508
Philadelphia 30 29 .508
Miami 27 34 .443 13½
New York 26 34 .433 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 36 21 .632
St. Louis 31 27 .534
Chicago 32 28 .533
Pittsburgh 32 28 .533
Cincinnati 30 29 .508 7

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 38 22 .633
San Diego 32 26 .552 5
Arizona 32 27 .542
San Francisco 23 37 .383 15
Colorado 23 38 .377 15½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 9, Toronto 5

Pittsburgh 9, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 5, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 1

Boston 9, Cleveland 4

Milwaukee 2, Houston 0

Texas 6, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 13, Athletics 8

Seattle 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 9

Kansas City 9, Cincinnati 2

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 6

Texas 2, St. Louis 1

Seattle 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 10 innings

Colorado 9, L.A. Angels 8

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Flaherty 0-7) at Tampa Bay (Matz 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Baz 2-5) at Boston (Early 5-2), 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 7-2), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 2-4) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 4-3) at Atlanta (Elder 4-3), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 8-1) at Minnesota (Prielipp 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 5-6) at St. Louis (May 3-6), 7:45 p.m.

Athletics (Jump 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-6) at Houston (Burrows 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Sugano 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 2-1), 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Tong 1-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 9, Minnesota 3

Washington 4, San Diego 2

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 4

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 1

Milwaukee 2, Houston 0

San Francisco 19, Colorado 6

Seattle 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Monday’s Games

Miami 7, Washington 3

Kansas City 9, Cincinnati 2

Texas 2, St. Louis 1

Milwaukee 16, San Francisco 2

Arizona 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Seattle 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 10 innings

Colorado 9, L.A. Angels 8

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego (Vásquez 5-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Bachar 0-0) at Washington (Mikolas 1-4), 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 2-4) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 4-3) at Atlanta (Elder 4-3), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (McDonald 2-2) at Milwaukee (Harrison 6-1), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 5-6) at St. Louis (May 3-6), 7:45 p.m.

Athletics (Jump 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-6) at Houston (Burrows 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Sugano 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 2-1), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 2-5) at Arizona (Soroka 7-2), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Tong 1-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Knicks take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Spurs

By WTOP Staff
New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Spurs -5.5; over/under is 214.5 NBA FINALS: Knicks lead series 1-0
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