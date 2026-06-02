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Bangladesh’s foreign minister defeats Cyprus’ ambassador to be UN General Assembly president

By WTOP Staff

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman won a hotly contested race Tuesday to be the next president of the 193-member United Nations General Assembly.

In a secret-ballot vote, Rahman defeated Cyprus’ Ambassador Andreas Kakouris 99-91, with three countries not voting. He will succeed Germany’s former Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, whose one-year term ends in September.

The presidency of the world body rotates by region and this year it was the Asia-Pacific region’s turn.

While the presidency of the General Assembly is largely ceremonial, it is also prestigious. It is the U.N. organ where countries large and small can speak, and is the scene of the only annual gathering of world leaders, in September.

The General Assembly controls the U.N. budget, adopts treaties, addresses global issues from poverty to corruption, and passes numerous resolutions that while not legally binding almost always reflect global opinion.

It has taken the spotlight in reacting to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza because action by the U.N. Security Council has been blocked by the veto power of Russia on Ukraine and, often, the United States on Gaza.

Rahman was selected as foreign minister in February by Bangladesh’s new prime minister, whose party won a landslide victory in parliamentary elections. They were the country’s first since a mass student-led uprising in 2024 toppled the previous prime minister, Sheikh Hasina.

Rahman previously served as national security adviser in the interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, and as an ambassador.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated Rahman, saying, “Your remarkable political and diplomatic experience are a guarantee of success not only to the General Assembly but to the United Nations as a whole.”

He praised Rahman’s commitment to the ambitious program to reform the 80-year-old United Nations to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

Rahman told diplomats assembled in the General Assembly hall that its 81st session will open “at a historic crossroads” when “trust in our organization is being tested on multiple fronts.”

Conflict and war — which the U.N. was established to prevent — are inflicting “untold suffering, development gains remain fragile and uncertain, and in some cases are regressing,” he said. “Despite advancements in human rights, we witness a general backsliding of certain rights and freedoms across the world and shrinking humanitarian space.”

Rahman said this is happening at a time when the U.N. is facing financial stress. “This is a challenge I will confront with all of you,” he told the assembly.

The United States, which has historically been the largest contributor to the U.N. budget, is billions of dollars in arrears.

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Beijing bans 4 New Zealand lawmakers from entering China because they visited Taiwan

By WTOP Staff
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Beijing banned four New Zealand lawmakers from traveling to China for a year and demanded they apologize because they visited Taiwan on a parliamentary trip, according to a message from the Chinese embassy conveyed via parliamentary officials and shown to The Associated Press on Thursday. China has hit lawmakers from other countries with sanctions related to contact with Taiwan before, but it's the first time for New Zealand parliamentarians, the government in Wellington said. Beijing has been increasing pressure in recent years on the democratically governed island that it claims as its own territory. Two lawmakers reached by the AP on Thursday rejected the demand for an apology, while the other two could not be immediately reached. New Zealand's government said it would express concern about the travel bans to Beijing. The elected officials visited Taipei in May, as New Zealand parliamentarians have done “for decades,” a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement.
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