 Skip to main content

9 students appear in court over Kenya school arson that killed 16 girls

By WTOP Staff

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Nine students accused of planning and executing an arson attack that killed 16 girls at a school in central Kenya appeared in court Tuesday.

Investigators asked for more time to probe the deadly fire. The High Court in the town of Naivasha, 90 kilometers (55 miles) west of the capital, Nairobi, said it will issue a ruling on Wednesday on whether the girls could be detained for a month pending investigations.

The fire on May 28 ripped through the Utumishi Girls School dormitory that houses 202 students. The school matron failed to open an emergency door, forcing all students to scamper through a single door, according to investigators.

The accused girls have been in police custody for five days, during which interrogations revealed the fire was started by lighting a mattress at the dormitory’s exit using a matchstick and paraffin. No motive has been revealed so far.

The results of DNA tests to determine the identities of some of the bodies that were charred beyond recognition are expected on Wednesday.

CCTV footage obtained from the razed dormitory showed six students starting the fire moments before students woke up, rushing to escape the blaze that left 79 wounded.

Since the incident, five more school fire incidents have occurred in different parts of the country, and the Kenya Red Cross has responded to 37 school fires since the beginning of the year. No other school fire has resulted in casualties.

School fires are common in Kenya, where classrooms and dormitories are often crowded and firefighting equipment is rarely within reach. The deadliest occurred in 2001, when 67 students died in Machakos County, and the most recent fatal incident was in 2024, when 21 children died in Nyeri County.

There have also been cases of students burning down schools because of disciplinary issues.

Ohio State trustees OK $100M settlement with hundreds of former students abused by doctor

By WTOP Staff
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University agreed Wednesday to pay approximately $100 million to settle legal claims from hundreds of former student athletes who said they were sexually abused decades ago by a doctor at the university. The school has fought lawsuits in federal court since 2018 brought by former student athletes against the university over its failure to stop abuse by Dr. Richard Strauss. Strauss worked at the school from 1978 to 1998 and also ran an off-campus clinic. He died in 2005. During a meeting Wednesday, the school's Board of Trustees approved a preliminary agreement with all but one of the 280 survivors with claims still involved in pending litigation. Once finalized, the settlement could mark the end of a lengthy legal battle and close a painful chapter in the school's history. “The survivors of the Strauss abuse are all Buckeyes, will always be a part of our family and our community, and I firmly believe that,” the school's president, Ravi Bellamkonda, said during the meeting. “We continue to be very grateful to them for their courage in coming forward, and reaching a final resolution is very important to us and is an important step forward.”
Read Next Story

Related News

Ohio State trustees OK $100M settlement with hundreds of former students abused by doctor

Trump’s Education Department is backing away from addressing civil rights for Black students

Virginia Tech rector refuses to resign after Gov. Spanberger’s dismissal