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Wholesale Cash Prices

By WTOP Staff

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2458 1.2500
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 148.75 147.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.8736 2.9067
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1585 3.1974
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5950 0.5350
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.35 18.00
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.78 90.69
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0936 1.1210
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3500 4.2600
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9600 3.8375
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 338.40 349.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.7100 11.6300
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1725 8.0375

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7437 0.7720

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.3960 6.3595

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7377 0.7365

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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