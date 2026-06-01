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SAIC: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By WTOP Staff

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $115 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.61. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $3.23 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.26 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $1.91 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.78 billion.

SAIC expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.90 to $10.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $7 billion to $7.2 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAIC

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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