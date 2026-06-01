Reds place shortstop Elly De La Cruz on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring strain

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right hamstring strain.

De La Cruz left Sunday’s 6-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves with right hamstring tightness after singling to right center in the fifth inning.

He underwent an MRI on Monday morning which revealed the strain. The initial timeline to return is 2-4 weeks.

“He got his scan and it’s kind of between a Grade 1 and 2 (strain),” Reds manager Terry Francona said. “You never want to lose him but I thought he did a good job of pulling up and not tearing that thing.”

With the Reds leading 3-2 on Sunday, De La Cruz sent a ball into the gap against Braves starter Spencer Strider. The contact normally would have gone for a double, but De La Cruz grimaced as he reached first base and stopped. He walked off the field on his own after meeting briefly with training staff.

De La Cruz has appeared in 276 consecutive games, the sixth-longest streak for a Reds player in the expansion era (since 1961). His streak began on July 30, 2024. He’s batting .280 with 12 home runs this season.

“He didn’t even want to go on the IL, which I respect,” Francona said. “But we need to take care of him. I’ve seen how he responds and heals. It wouldn’t surprise me if he’s on the quick end.”

The Reds also recalled infielder Edwin Arroyo from Triple-A Louisville, selected left-hander Brandon Leibrandt from Triple-A and designated for assignment right-hander Yunior Marte.

The 22-year-old Arroyo is batting .323 with 11 homers and 34 RBIs with a .945 OPS in 53 games.

Francona expects Arroyo to play shortstop, second and possibly third. Arroyo is in the lineup playing second and batting eighth for Monday’s series opener against Kansas City.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb