CLEVELAND (AP) — Rams finalizing deal to acquire defensive end Myles Garrett from Browns for Jared Verse and draft picks, AP sources say.
Russell Wilson confirms he’s retiring from the NFL to join CBS Sports
NEW YORK (AP) — Ten-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson confirmed Wednesday in a video posted to social media that that he's retiring from the NFL to take a job with CBS Sports. Wilson's announcement came two days after news broke that he was finalizing a deal to become an analyst on CBS' Sunday NFL pregame show.