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Protesters in Kenya call for national crisis declaration over gender-based violence

By WTOP Staff

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Hundreds of women marched in Kenya ’s capital Monday to call for the government to urgently investigate what advocacy groups say is an increase in killings and other violence against women.

Women’s rights organizations have urged the government to declare gender-based violence a national crisis, and have seized on the recent killing of a singer who was doused with gasoline and set on fire to mobilize support.

The women walked under police escort through the streets of Nairobi carrying a coffin and holding placards saying “Stop Killing Women.” The protesters also sought to raise awareness about reports of a recent rise in the disappearances of children. Gender Minister Hannah Wendot last week called for prompt investigations into the disappearances.

Protester Ruby Abura said she had been stabbed by her lover, and that her mother was killed. “My mom is just but an example. A lot women have been killed, and no one is doing anything. We can’t see our women leaders acting on it, and it is not right,” she said.

Police said late last month that they had formed a unit to investigate gender-based violence, bringing together criminal intelligence analysts, forensic experts, homicide investigators and other specialists. The police said that most gender-based violence cases are linked to domestic disputes, intimate partner violence, sexual offences, assault and unresolved family conflicts.

The Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya says it receives about 70 gender-based violence cases every week across its three offices in Nairobi, the port city of Mombasa and the lakeside city of Kisumu.

Lobby groups on May 21 issued a 40-day ultimatum to the government to declare a national crisis or face nationwide protests. However, they decided to start protests sooner.

Beijing bans 4 New Zealand lawmakers from entering China because they visited Taiwan

By WTOP Staff
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Beijing banned four New Zealand lawmakers from traveling to China for a year and demanded they apologize because they visited Taiwan on a parliamentary trip, according to a message from the Chinese embassy conveyed via parliamentary officials and shown to The Associated Press on Thursday. China has hit lawmakers from other countries with sanctions related to contact with Taiwan before, but it's the first time for New Zealand parliamentarians, the government in Wellington said. Beijing has been increasing pressure in recent years on the democratically governed island that it claims as its own territory. Two lawmakers reached by the AP on Thursday rejected the demand for an apology, while the other two could not be immediately reached. New Zealand's government said it would express concern about the travel bans to Beijing. The elected officials visited Taipei in May, as New Zealand parliamentarians have done “for decades,” a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement.
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