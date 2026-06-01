Protesters in Kenya call for national crisis declaration over gender-based violence

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Hundreds of women marched in Kenya ’s capital Monday to call for the government to urgently investigate what advocacy groups say is an increase in killings and other violence against women.

Women’s rights organizations have urged the government to declare gender-based violence a national crisis, and have seized on the recent killing of a singer who was doused with gasoline and set on fire to mobilize support.

The women walked under police escort through the streets of Nairobi carrying a coffin and holding placards saying “Stop Killing Women.” The protesters also sought to raise awareness about reports of a recent rise in the disappearances of children. Gender Minister Hannah Wendot last week called for prompt investigations into the disappearances.

Protester Ruby Abura said she had been stabbed by her lover, and that her mother was killed. “My mom is just but an example. A lot women have been killed, and no one is doing anything. We can’t see our women leaders acting on it, and it is not right,” she said.

Police said late last month that they had formed a unit to investigate gender-based violence, bringing together criminal intelligence analysts, forensic experts, homicide investigators and other specialists. The police said that most gender-based violence cases are linked to domestic disputes, intimate partner violence, sexual offences, assault and unresolved family conflicts.

The Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya says it receives about 70 gender-based violence cases every week across its three offices in Nairobi, the port city of Mombasa and the lakeside city of Kisumu.

Lobby groups on May 21 issued a 40-day ultimatum to the government to declare a national crisis or face nationwide protests. However, they decided to start protests sooner.