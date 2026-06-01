FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles trade wide receiver A.J. Brown to New England Patriots for first, fifth-round picks.
Russell Wilson confirms he’s retiring from the NFL to join CBS Sports
NEW YORK (AP) — Ten-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson confirmed Wednesday in a video posted to social media that that he's retiring from the NFL to take a job with CBS Sports. Wilson's announcement came two days after news broke that he was finalizing a deal to become an analyst on CBS' Sunday NFL pregame show.