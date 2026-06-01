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Original mail-in ballots may be counted if replacement not returned, Md. elections administrator says

By Valerie Bonk

Following a vendor error that potentially impacted ballots sent to more than 447,000 voters across Maryland, state elections officials announced a plan Thursday to ensure people who do not return a replacement ballot still have their votes counted in the June 23 primary election.

The vendor error, which impacted ballots mailed before May 14, resulted in some voters receiving the wrong party ballot. The State Board of Elections ordered replacement ballots for all potentially impacted voters.

Initially, state elections officials said all potentially impacted ballots had been voided and instructed impacted people to vote and return the replacement ballot once they receive it.

The story continues. Read the rest from Bethesda Today

 

Former first lady Michelle Obama congratulates Md. high school grads on their persistence

By Kate Ryan
It all started with a lunchtime meetup of the Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School Student Government Association. The SGA members were brainstorming on who to get to speak at their 2026 commencement exercises.
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