How Much Would $10,000 Invested in Amazon Stock 20 Years Ago Be Worth Today?

Long-term Amazon.com Inc. (ticker: AMZN) investors have come to expect outperformance over the past 20 years. Since 2006, Amazon’s market capitalization has skyrocketed from tens of billions of dollars to more than $2.7 trillion, making Amazon one of the most valuable companies in the entire market.

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Shares of the leading online marketplace and cloud services provider hit fresh all-time highs in 2026, further vindicating patient long-term investors in the company.

Amazon’s 20-Year Journey

Amazon was founded as an online bookstore by Jeff Bezos back in 1994, but the company has made several major pivots throughout its history. The company went public at a valuation of $300 million in 1997.

By 2003, Amazon had expanded its online marketplace beyond books to music, clothing and other goods sold by third parties.

Amazon launched its Amazon Prime loyalty program in 2005 — a membership that cost $79 annually and included free two-day shipping on any Amazon order. Prime has been a tremendous success for Amazon over the past 20 years, and there are now more than 200 million global Prime members. Since then, Amazon has been able to ratchet up its membership fees; a Prime membership now costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month.

In 2006, Amazon rolled out Amazon Unbox, a subscription video streaming and rental service later rebranded as Prime Video.

The following year, the company launched its Kindle electronic reading device, and in 2008 it acquired leading audiobooks company Audible.

In 2014, Amazon acquired video game streaming platform Twitch and launched the Amazon Echo smart speaker featuring its Alexa virtual assistant.

Amazon has also expanded beyond the digital world. The company opened its first physical store in 2015 and acquired grocery chain Whole Foods in 2017.

In 2015, Amazon even started its own annual shopping holiday, Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon has achieved remarkable success over the years despite some misses along the way. The company released its Fire phone in 2014, but it discontinued the project a year later after the Fire flopped.

The biggest move Amazon made in the past 20 years was the launch of its Amazon Web Services cloud computing business back in 2006. In the nearly two decades since, AWS has been one of Amazon’s largest growth drivers. In the first quarter of 2026, AWS alone brought in $37.6 billion in revenue, representing a run rate of about $150 billion annually.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos resigned as Amazon’s CEO in July 2021 and was replaced by AWS chief executive Andy Jassy. The new CEO’s tenure got off to a rocky start, with the stock tumbling 35.3% during his first 12 months at the helm.

Since then, things have gone far more smoothly, with the stock up a cool 130% from July 2022. In 2022, Amazon also executed a 20-for-1 stock split, its only stock split in the past 20 years.

[Read: 8 Best Upcoming IPOs in 2026]

Amazon Performance

Amazon’s evolution and innovation have helped the company grow its revenue by almost an 80-fold over the past two decades. Analysts expect full-year 2026 revenue of more than $822 billion, a figure more than 76 times greater than its 2006 revenue of $10.71 billion.

One trick to Amazon’s success has been its ability to ace the “marshmallow test,” delaying short-term profits for larger, long-term opportunities. The results of pursuing that strategy, which can occasionally be painful for shareholders in the short term, speak for themselves.

Over the past 20 years through June 1, 2026, Amazon shares have generated a total return of 14,829% compared to a 498% total return for the S&P 500 during that stretch. Those gains translate to a 28.4% compound annual growth rate for Amazon compared to a 9.4% CAGR for the S&P 500 in that time.

As a result, $10,000 in AMZN stock purchased 20 years ago would now be worth $1.49 million. A $10,000 investment in the S&P 500 over the same period, however, would amount to $59,838.

Analyst Outlook

Even after those extremely impressive long-term returns, many Wall Street analysts remain bullish on Amazon’s outlook. Among the 67 analysts covering the stock, Amazon has 62 “buy” or “strong buy” analyst ratings, and just five “hold” ratings. The average analyst price target for AMZN stock is $312.79, suggesting 19.7% upside from its June 1 closing price over the next 12 months.

As always, investors should do their own research and triangulate different market perspectives to develop their own outlook on shares. While long-term shareholders have been amply rewarded, it’s unlikely returns over the next 20 years will be quite as strong. The stock doesn’t have the compelling entry point that it did in 2022, but new investors will still be buying into a strong company with no end in sight to its dominance in online retail and cloud computing.

[Read: Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies.]

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How Much Would $10,000 Invested in Amazon Stock 20 Years Ago Be Worth Today? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/02/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.