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How major US stock indexes fared Monday 6/1/2026

By WTOP Staff

Oil prices rose following the latest fighting to threaten the U.S.-Iran ceasefire, but Wall Street isn’t very worried, and U.S. stocks rose to more records.

The S&P 500 added 0.3% Monday to its prior all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.4%, both also adding to their previous records set last week.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude rose more than 4%, which pushed up Treasury yields and hurt companies with big fuel bills. But strong profit reports from U.S. companies and continued strength for big technology stocks kept Wall Street’s momentum going.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 19.90 points, or 0.3%, to 7,599.96.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.42 points, or 0.1%, to 51,078.88.

The Nasdaq composite rose 114.19 points, or 0.4%, to 27,086.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.58 points, or 0.5% to 2,905.76.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 754.46 points, or 11%.

The Dow is up 3,015.59 points, or 6.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,844.82 points, or 16.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 423.86 points, or 17.1%.

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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