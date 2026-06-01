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Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By WTOP Staff

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $624 million.

The Spring, Texas-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The information technology products and services provider posted revenue of $10.68 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.82 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Hewlett Packard Enterprise expects its per-share earnings to range from 88 cents to 93 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $11.5 billion to $12.1 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.35 to $3.45 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HPE

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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