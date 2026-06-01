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Connecticut faces Atlanta on 3-game road slide

By WTOP Staff

Connecticut Sun (2-8, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (5-2)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Dream -15.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun hits the road against Atlanta Dream looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

Atlanta went 30-14 overall and 15-6 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Dream gave up 76.8 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

Connecticut went 11-33 overall and 7-14 in Eastern Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Sun averaged 75.8 points per game last season, 14.5 on free throws and 18.6 from deep.

INJURIES: Dream: Brionna Jones: out (knee).

Sun: Aaliyah Edwards: day to day (concussion), Brittney Griner: day to day (eye).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Knicks take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Spurs

By WTOP Staff
New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Spurs -5.5; over/under is 214.5 NBA FINALS: Knicks lead series 1-0
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