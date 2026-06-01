Citi Shuts Down Applications for Popular Custom Cash Card

Banks change their credit card lineups on a regular basis, and the latest card to get cut is the Citi Custom Cash Card. Citi stopped accepting new applications on May 28, 2026, and we don’t know whether the card will return with refreshed bonus categories and perks or sail off into the sunset like so many others. However, existing Citi Custom Cash Card holders can continue using the card with the same benefits.

Here’s everything we know so far and which cash back card you should consider instead.

[Read: Cash Back Credit Cards]

Why It Was So Popular

The Citi Custom Cash Card was popular for automatically rewarding cardholders with up to 5% cash back on their highest-eligible spending category each month. This feature was appealing for people whose spending habits change from month to month, since competing cards typically have static bonus categories or require customers to activate a category each month or quarter.

However, the downside is that it only earned the 5% cash back on the first $500 you spent each statement cycle. All other purchases earned just 1% cash back. So if you used the card at a variety of stores, you could end up with lackluster rewards compared with other cards.

Additionally, competing cash back cards often cap rewards based on annual or quarterly spending, so it’s easier to maximize rewards on larger purchases.

[Read: Rewards Credit Cards]

Alternative Card to Consider

The U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card gives you the option to choose three categories for bonus cash back each quarter. You’ll earn 5% cash back on the first $2,000 in combined spending among two categories, then unlimited 2% cash back on an everyday spending category like gas, groceries or dining. You can change your bonus categories each quarter based on future spending plans.

The card has no annual fee, and new cardholders can earn a $250 bonus when they spend $1,000 in the first 90 days. It also includes a 0% introductory annual percentage rate offer for 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers. You’ll pay a 17.74% to 27.99% variable APR thereafter.

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Citi Shuts Down Applications for Popular Custom Cash Card originally appeared on usnews.com