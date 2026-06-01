Bridgford: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Bridgford Foods Corp. (BRID) on Monday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share.

The frozen and snack foods company posted revenue of $50 million in the period.

Bridgford shares have dropped almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $7.44, a decline of 6% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRID at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRID