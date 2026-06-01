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Bridgford: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By WTOP Staff

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Bridgford Foods Corp. (BRID) on Monday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share.

The frozen and snack foods company posted revenue of $50 million in the period.

Bridgford shares have dropped almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $7.44, a decline of 6% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRID at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRID

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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