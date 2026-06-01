10 Science Fairs and Competitions for Teen Innovators

For high school students interested in science, engineering or research, national competitions can be excellent opportunities to gain valuable experience and recognition beyond the classroom.

Some programs emphasize independent research, while others focus on teamwork, problem-solving or creative application of scientific concepts.

Below are 10 notable science fairs and competitions for high school students looking to challenge themselves and showcase their work on a national — and even global — stage.

1. Regeneron Science Talent Search

The Regeneron Science Talent Search is a national research competition for high school seniors who have completed original, independent scientific research. Students submit a detailed research paper describing their project, methodology and findings.

This competition places a strong emphasis on research depth and originality, and is geared toward students who have dedicated significant time to developing a long-term project.

Best for: Seniors with independent research experience

Format: Individual research submission

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2. Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair

Regeneron ISEF invites high school students from around the world to present their original STEM research projects. Unlike Regeneron STS, students don’t apply directly. Instead, they qualify by earning top placements at affiliated regional or state science fairs.

Project submissions are evaluated through presentations and interviews with scientists and engineers, with a focus on experimental design, data analysis and communication.

Best for: Students with experimental or lab-based research projects

Format: Individual research projects (qualification required)

3. Davidson Fellows Scholarship

The Davidson Fellows Scholarship awards students 18 and under with outstanding completed projects. This program includes a variety of STEM categories such as science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine.

The scholarship evaluates the depth and originality, as well as the impact of the completed project. Three tiers of scholarships of up to $100,000 each year are awarded to qualifying participants.

Best for: Students with substantial, self-directed projects

Format: Individual or team submissions

4. Junior Science and Humanities Symposium

The Junior Science and Humanities Symposium is a research competition that emphasizes scientific curiosity and formal presentation. Students submit original research papers and present their work at regional symposiums, with select participants advancing to a national event.

This program is particularly suitable for students interested in communicating or presenting their own scientific research in a professional setting.

Best for: Students interested in research and presentation

Format: Individual research presentations

5. National Science Bowl

The National Science Bowl is a team-based competition that tests students’ knowledge across biology, chemistry, physics, earth science, mathematics and energy. Teams compete in regional tournaments first, with winners advancing to the national finals.

Unlike research-based competitions, the Science Bowl is a fast-paced event that emphasizes teamwork and strategy.

Best for: Students who enjoy team competitions

Format: Teams of four students

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6. The Conrad Challenge

The Conrad Challenge allows students to carry out projects that aim to develop innovative solutions to real-world problems across disciplines such as health, energy, aerospace and cybersecurity. This team-based competition combines scientific concepts with product design, helping turn ideas into real impact.

Compared to traditional experimental research competitions, these projects are evaluated on feasibility and potential impact.

Best for: Students interested in applied STEM and innovation

Format: Team-based competition

7. Odyssey of the Mind

Odyssey of the Mind is a creative problem-solving competition that combines engineering and design. Teams are given a set of long-term problems to choose from — such as building an all-terrain vehicle or prepping for a fictional doomsday scenario — and develop an original solution.

This program is less research-focused, but instead emphasizes creativity and collaborative thinking.

Best for: Creative thinkers and collaborative teams

Format: Team-based problem-solving

8. American Regions Mathematics League

The American Regions Mathematics League is an invitational, team-based competition for advanced high school students. Students represent regions or states, and work together to solve math problems that require speed and reasoning.

Regional coordinators select students based on teacher recommendations or performance in math contests, such as AMC, AIME or state math leagues.

Best for: Advanced math students

Format: Invitational team competition

9. National STEM Festival

The National STEM Festival asks students to solve a set of problems focused on applied science, engineering and innovation. Specific themes and formats vary by year, often emphasizing creative problem-solving and real-world applications. Students submit projects through the National STEM Challenge, where top participants are selected as STEM Champions and invited to present their work at the National STEM Festival in Washington, D.C.

Best for: Students interested in applied STEM challenges

Format: Individual or team competitions

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10. USA Computing Olympiad

The USA Computing Olympiad is a national programming competition that emphasizes algorithmic problem-solving and computer science fundamentals. USACO is open to any student who wishes to participate, unlike many invite-only competitions.

Students compete virtually by solving timed problems online, with topics spanning algorithms, recursion and optimization. The competition is structured as a series of increasingly challenging contests that progress throughout the year.

Best for: Students interested in algorithmic problem-solving

Format: Individual, online challenges with multiple divisions

Considering Competing?

Science competitions vary widely in structure, focus and time commitment. Some reward intensive research, while others prioritize teamwork or rapid problem-solving.

Rather than focusing on prestige alone, students may benefit most from choosing competitions that align with their interests, experience level and preferred working style.

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10 Science Fairs and Competitions for Teen Innovators originally appeared on usnews.com