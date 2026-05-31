 Skip to main content

Free meals for kids returns to Nationals Park

By Valerie Bonk

There’s some good news for families wanting to save some money at the Nats games this summer.

Free meals are back for kids at Nationals Park through the summer.

Children 12 and younger each get one free meal at Nationals home games. The promotion includes one hot dog, a bag of chips and a bottle of water. For those looking for vegetarian and gluten-free option, those are available too.

To get the free food, an adult must scan their ticket with their children with them at one of the designated spots for the promotion before the end of the seventh inning at home games.

Adults can get the free meals at the Kids Eat Free kiosks by Sections 111 and 143, the Nats Snacks stand at Section 229 where the vegetarian option is available, the Kids Eat Free stand at Section 320 where the vegetarian option is also available, and Arepa Zone at Section 148 for the gluten-free option.

For more information on the deal, visit the Nationals website here.

Washington archbishop removes priest as exorcist after comments on UFOs and demons

By WTOP Staff
The Catholic archbishop of Washington, D.C., Cardinal Robert McElroy, on Wednesday removed a well-known priest as an exorcist of the archdiocese after he made public comments suggesting that UFO sightings were the work of demons. McElroy said the archdiocese also was cutting ties with the St. Michael Center for Spiritual Renewal, a Washington-based nonprofit headed by the priest, Monsignor Stephen Rossetti.
Read Next Story