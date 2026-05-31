 Skip to main content

Discover Introduces New 5% Category for Third Quarter

By WTOP Staff

Discover is introducing new 5% cash back categories beginning July 1, 2026. Qualifying cardholders can earn 5% cash back at gas stations and drugstores and on EV charging, public transportation and flights on up to $1,500 in purchases. This equals up to $75 cash back for the quarter, which ends Sept. 30.

This is the first time Discover has offered transportation categories, and right at the height of summer travel.

[Read: Cash Back Credit Cards]

Which Discover Cards Qualify for 5% Cash Back?

Discover offers two credit cards that give cardholders the ability to earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate: Discover it® Cash Back and Discover it® Student Cash Back.

Neither card charges an annual fee, and on top of rotating 5% cash back categories, cardholders earn 1% cash back on everything else. With both cards, Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

There is a third card, the Discover More, but it has been closed to new applicants for years.

Who Should Consider a Card with Rotating Categories?

Adding a rotating category card can help savvy credit card users maximize cash back throughout the year. While a flat-rate cash back card is crucial for everyday purchases, those willing to track rotating categories — and remember to activate each quarter — can get the most back for their spending. Another popular credit card that offers rotating categories is the Chase Freedom Flex®.

[Read: Best Credit Cards]

Alternative Card to Consider

If you want to maximize rewards for essential spending, consider the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. You’ll earn 6% cash back for one year in one category of your choosing (on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter), then 3% cash back in subsequent years.

Categories include gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drugstores and pharmacies; and home improvement and furnishings. Cardholders also earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter) and 1% on all other purchases.

More from U.S. News

Is the New Chase Disney Credit Card the Best for Your Summer Disney Plans?

Limited-Time BP Card Offer Can Save You 50 Cents per Gallon This Summer

Are You 18 to 25? Here’s the Best Credit Card Strategy for You

Discover Introduces New 5% Category for Third Quarter originally appeared on usnews.com

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
Read Next Story

Related News

Iran fires missiles and US strikes Iran facility after reports of faltering peace talks

Jalen Brunson is playing for an NBA championship and maybe for the title of best Knick ever

Pro-Trump candidate takes spotlight in Colombia’s presidential race with vow of crime crackdown