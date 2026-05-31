Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|36
|20
|.643
|—
|New York
|36
|23
|.610
|1½
|Toronto
|29
|31
|.483
|9
|Baltimore
|28
|32
|.467
|10
|Boston
|25
|33
|.431
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|34
|27
|.557
|—
|Chicago
|32
|27
|.542
|1
|Minnesota
|27
|33
|.450
|6½
|Kansas City
|22
|37
|.373
|11
|Detroit
|22
|38
|.367
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|31
|29
|.517
|—
|Athletics
|28
|31
|.475
|2½
|Texas
|28
|31
|.475
|2½
|Houston
|27
|34
|.443
|4½
|Los Angeles
|23
|37
|.383
|8
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|40
|20
|.667
|—
|Washington
|31
|29
|.517
|9
|Philadelphia
|30
|29
|.508
|9½
|New York
|26
|33
|.441
|13½
|Miami
|26
|34
|.433
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|35
|21
|.625
|—
|St. Louis
|31
|26
|.544
|4½
|Chicago
|32
|28
|.533
|5
|Pittsburgh
|32
|28
|.533
|5
|Cincinnati
|30
|28
|.517
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|San Diego
|32
|26
|.552
|5½
|Arizona
|31
|27
|.534
|6½
|San Francisco
|23
|36
|.390
|15
|Colorado
|22
|38
|.367
|16½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 1
Baltimore 6, Toronto 5
Texas 7, Kansas City 6
Boston 9, Cleveland 1
Houston 9, Milwaukee 2
Pittsburgh 10, Minnesota 9
L.A. Angels 14, Tampa Bay 3
Seattle 5, Arizona 1
Athletics 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 9, Toronto 5
Pittsburgh 9, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 5, L.A. Angels 2
Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 1
Boston 9, Cleveland 4
Milwaukee 2, Houston 0
Texas 6, Kansas City 3
N.Y. Yankees 13, Athletics 8
Seattle 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Detroit (Madden 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Jax 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Avila 0-2) at Cincinnati (Burns 7-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Sandlin 1-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 3-4) at St. Louis (McGreevy 3-4), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-6) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-4), 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Warren 1-1) at Seattle (Hancock 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 1
Washington 9, San Diego 4
Houston 9, Milwaukee 2
Pittsburgh 10, Minnesota 9
Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 1
Colorado 8, San Francisco 3
Seattle 5, Arizona 1
Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 9, Minnesota 3
Washington 4, San Diego 2
Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 4
N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 1
Milwaukee 2, Houston 0
San Francisco 19, Colorado 6
Seattle 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 9, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Monday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 3-4) at Washington (Cavalli 3-3), 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Avila 0-2) at Cincinnati (Burns 7-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 5-5) at Milwaukee (Drohan 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 3-4) at St. Louis (McGreevy 3-4), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-6) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-4), 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-1) at Arizona (Rodriguez 5-1), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Warren 1-1) at Seattle (Hancock 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.