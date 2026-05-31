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Baseball Glance

By WTOP Staff

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 36 20 .643
New York 36 23 .610
Toronto 29 31 .483 9
Baltimore 28 32 .467 10
Boston 25 33 .431 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 34 27 .557
Chicago 32 27 .542 1
Minnesota 27 33 .450
Kansas City 22 37 .373 11
Detroit 22 38 .367 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 31 29 .517
Athletics 28 31 .475
Texas 28 31 .475
Houston 27 34 .443
Los Angeles 23 37 .383 8

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East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 40 20 .667
Washington 31 29 .517 9
Philadelphia 30 29 .508
New York 26 33 .441 13½
Miami 26 34 .433 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 35 21 .625
St. Louis 31 26 .544
Chicago 32 28 .533 5
Pittsburgh 32 28 .533 5
Cincinnati 30 28 .517 6

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 38 21 .644
San Diego 32 26 .552
Arizona 31 27 .534
San Francisco 23 36 .390 15
Colorado 22 38 .367 16½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 1

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Texas 7, Kansas City 6

Boston 9, Cleveland 1

Houston 9, Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 10, Minnesota 9

L.A. Angels 14, Tampa Bay 3

Seattle 5, Arizona 1

Athletics 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 9, Toronto 5

Pittsburgh 9, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 5, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 1

Boston 9, Cleveland 4

Milwaukee 2, Houston 0

Texas 6, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 13, Athletics 8

Seattle 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Madden 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Jax 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Avila 0-2) at Cincinnati (Burns 7-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Sandlin 1-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 3-4) at St. Louis (McGreevy 3-4), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-6) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-4), 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Warren 1-1) at Seattle (Hancock 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 1

Washington 9, San Diego 4

Houston 9, Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 10, Minnesota 9

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 1

Colorado 8, San Francisco 3

Seattle 5, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 9, Minnesota 3

Washington 4, San Diego 2

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 4

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 1

Milwaukee 2, Houston 0

San Francisco 19, Colorado 6

Seattle 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Monday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 3-4) at Washington (Cavalli 3-3), 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Avila 0-2) at Cincinnati (Burns 7-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 5-5) at Milwaukee (Drohan 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 3-4) at St. Louis (McGreevy 3-4), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-6) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-4), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-1) at Arizona (Rodriguez 5-1), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Warren 1-1) at Seattle (Hancock 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Knicks take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Spurs

By WTOP Staff
New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Spurs -5.5; over/under is 214.5 NBA FINALS: Knicks lead series 1-0
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