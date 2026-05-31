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Baseball Glance

By WTOP Staff

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 35 20 .636
New York 35 23 .603
Toronto 29 30 .492 8
Baltimore 27 32 .458 10
Boston 24 33 .421 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 34 26 .567
Chicago 31 27 .534 2
Minnesota 27 32 .458
Kansas City 22 36 .379 11
Detroit 22 37 .373 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 30 29 .508
Athletics 28 30 .483
Texas 27 31 .466
Houston 27 33 .450
Los Angeles 23 36 .390 7

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East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 40 19 .678
Philadelphia 30 28 .517
Washington 30 29 .508 10
Miami 26 33 .441 14
New York 25 33 .431 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 34 21 .618
Chicago 32 27 .542 4
St. Louis 30 26 .536
Pittsburgh 31 28 .525 5
Cincinnati 29 28 .509 6

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 37 21 .638
San Diego 32 25 .561
Arizona 31 26 .544
San Francisco 22 36 .379 15
Colorado 22 37 .373 15½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Boston 3

Toronto 6, Baltimore 5

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Texas 9, Kansas City 1

Milwaukee 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 8, Athletics 2

Seattle 7, Arizona 6, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 1

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Texas 7, Kansas City 6

Boston 9, Cleveland 1

Houston 9, Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 10, Minnesota 9

L.A. Angels 14, Tampa Bay 3

Seattle 5, Arizona 1

Athletics 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Sunday’s Games

Toronto (Miles 1-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 2-6), 12:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Matthews 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 4-2), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Suarez 2-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 0-7), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-2), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Montero 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 5-2) at Houston (Imai 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 4-2) at Texas (Leiter 2-4), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 6-1) at Athletics (Lopez 4-2), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 5-3) at Seattle (Miller 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 3

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5

St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 5

San Diego 7, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 7, 10 innings

Milwaukee 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

Colorado 8, San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 2

Seattle 7, Arizona 6, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 1

Washington 9, San Diego 4

Houston 9, Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 10, Minnesota 9

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 1

Colorado 8, San Francisco 3

Seattle 5, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota (Matthews 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 4-2), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (Canning 0-3) at Washington (Littell 4-4), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 3-0) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

Miami (Junk 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 5-2) at Houston (Imai 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 3-6) at Colorado (Gordon 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 5-3) at Seattle (Miller 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Painter 1-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wicks 0-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-3), 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Knicks take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Spurs

By WTOP Staff
New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Spurs -5.5; over/under is 214.5 NBA FINALS: Knicks lead series 1-0
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