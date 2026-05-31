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After 18-year run, DC’s Capital Weather Gang spins off from the Post

By Pablo Rouco

The Washington Post’s weather division, “Capital Weather Gang,” has separated from the Post after 18 years.

It has rebranded to just Capital Weather and will run as an independent site and app.

Capital Weather started as an independent weather blog in 2004 before partnering with the Post in 2008.

The site will still contribute to the Post during major weather events.

In a goodbye, Capital Weather said they are “deeply grateful to The Post for believing in local weather journalism and helping us grow from a small blog into one of the nation’s leading weather communities.”

Washington archbishop removes priest as exorcist after comments on UFOs and demons

By WTOP Staff
The Catholic archbishop of Washington, D.C., Cardinal Robert McElroy, on Wednesday removed a well-known priest as an exorcist of the archdiocese after he made public comments suggesting that UFO sightings were the work of demons. McElroy said the archdiocese also was cutting ties with the St. Michael Center for Spiritual Renewal, a Washington-based nonprofit headed by the priest, Monsignor Stephen Rossetti.
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