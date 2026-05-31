14 Maryland high school students named at semifinalists for US Presidential Scholars program

More than a dozen Maryland high school students have a reason to celebrate — they were named semifinalists for the U.S. Presidential Scholars program.

Fourteen students have been named semifinalists, including 13 from public schools and one from a private school.

The list includes one student each from Anne Arundel County and Calvert County public schools, four from Howard County public schools, six from Montgomery County Public Schools, one from Washington County Public Schools and one from a private school in North Bethesda.

“We are unbelievably proud by the national recognition for our students’ academic, artistic and career and technical education accomplishments,” said State Superintendent of Schools Carey M. Wright. “These students are among the best and the brightest and we wish them well during the final round of the selection process.”

The program started in 1964 and honors top high school seniors in the U.S., with up to 161 students nationwide being named U.S. Presidential Scholars by the U.S. Department of Education.

Scholars are selected based on their accomplishments across many areas, including academic and artistic achievement, career and technical education (CTE) success, leadership and school and community involvement.

The finalists will be announced later this year.

The semifinalists are: