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Trump sends senior US diplomat to Haiti and Dominican Republic for talks on security, economy

By WTOP Staff

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau is scheduled to meet with officials in the Dominican Republic on Saturday as part of an official two-day trip that included a stop in neighboring Haiti.

The talks are focused on mutual economic commercial interests and regional priorities including security, according to a U.S. government statement.

The Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, has become a key ally of the U.S. government.

President Luis Abinader said last November that he would allow the U.S. to operate inside restricted areas in the Caribbean country to help in its fight against drug trafficking.

Landau met on Friday with Haiti’s Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, as well as national police officials and a U.N.-backed gang suppression force.

“Security, stability, and prosperity in Haiti is in both our nations’ interests,” Landau wrote on X.

While Landau met with high-ranking officials in Port-au-Prince, three police officers and a civilian were killed in the country’s central region of Artibonite on Friday during an operation to seize back control of an area that has been under siege by powerful gangs.

Haiti’s National Police said it sent reinforcements to Artibonite to help officers fighting heavily armed men.

The Gran Grif gang, which is mounting a campaign of terror in the region, is accused of killing dozens of people in the past year.

Beijing bans 4 New Zealand lawmakers from entering China because they visited Taiwan

By WTOP Staff
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Beijing banned four New Zealand lawmakers from traveling to China for a year and demanded they apologize because they visited Taiwan on a parliamentary trip, according to a message from the Chinese embassy conveyed via parliamentary officials and shown to The Associated Press on Thursday. China has hit lawmakers from other countries with sanctions related to contact with Taiwan before, but it's the first time for New Zealand parliamentarians, the government in Wellington said. Beijing has been increasing pressure in recent years on the democratically governed island that it claims as its own territory. Two lawmakers reached by the AP on Thursday rejected the demand for an apology, while the other two could not be immediately reached. New Zealand's government said it would express concern about the travel bans to Beijing. The elected officials visited Taipei in May, as New Zealand parliamentarians have done “for decades,” a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement.
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