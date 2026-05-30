The Latest: PSG beats Arsenal in a penalty shootout and defends Champions League title

Paris Saint-Germain has won the Champions League for the second consecutive year after beating Arsenal in a penalty shootout in Budapest, Hungary.

Arsenal missed two of its five spot kicks while PSG only missed one. The game was tied at 1-1 after extra time.

Arsenal was bidding to become European champion for the first time on its return to the final after a 20-year wait. Both teams were coming off winning their own domestic leagues, in France and England, respectively.

Here’s the latest:

Painful loss for Arteta

“Pain.”

That’s how Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta summed up his feelings after the shootout loss.

“When you are so close in a competition, a few penalty kicks in the biggest club competition in the world, then that’s how we should feel. We have to turn this pain into fuel.”

Arteta told TNT Sports that PSG is a hard team to play against.

“That’s why they are champions two times in a row. And the individual quality they have, the manner of their coach. They are a top, top team.

Reassuring news from Dembélé

PSG forward Ousmane Dembélé says he wasn’t seriously injured when he limped off the field in the second half. The Ballon d’Or winner says he only suffered from cramps.

That will be a relief for France, with the World Cup less than two weeks away.

“In the 80th minute it was tough, everyone had cramps at the end, I think,” Dembélé said.

“We worked hard this season to achieve the back-to-back (titles). We are very happy and we’re going to enjoy it. It was difficult all season; we had to manage a lot of things, but we are once again Champions League winners.”

Stats from the final

A quick glance at the official statistics, and it’s hard to argue that PSG didn’t deserve to win the title again.

It had 64% possession, attempted 21 shots to Arsenal’s eight, and completed four times as many passes (837 to 199).

PSG midfielder Vitinha was named as the man of the match by UEFA.

Arsenal misses out on becoming European champion

Still, it has been a great season for the team, which won the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years after three runner-up finishes.

In the last three seasons, Arsenal has had the following finishes in the Champions League: Quarterfinals, semifinals, and runner-up.

Is the next step the title in 2026-27?

PSG captain Marquinhos on winning twice

“It’s incredible, back-to-back. From the very first day of this season, the coach said it’s hard to win, and winning twice is even more difficult. So we all had to get back to work. That was the mentality. Today we had the full squad, and the players who came on made their mark on this team, like Gonçalo (Ramos) and (Lucas) Beraldo, who did the job and took the penalties. Thanks to everyone who is in Paris: enjoy yourselves, but in moderation. Don’t cause trouble!”

Paris celebrates 2nd consecutive Champions League title

Flares go off in the PSG end as their fans celebrate the team successfully defending the title.

PSG becomes only the second team — after Real Madrid in 2016-18 — to do that in the Champions League era.

It’s a cruel moment for Gabriel Magalhaes whose miss ended Arsenal’s title hopes. He is embraced by PSG captain Marquinhos, who is likely to play alongside him at the World Cup for Brazil.

PSG wins!

The French team converted four of its five penalty kicks in the shootout.

Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes missed for Arsenal.

Paris Saint-Germain is European champion once again.

The Champions League final is going to a penalty shootout

It’s the eighth time a shootout has been needed to settle the title match since the European Cup was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992.

The last one was in 2016, when Cristiano Ronaldo converted the decisive kick for Real Madrid and flexed his muscles after removing his jersey.

Nearing a penalty shootout

No big chances so far in the second half of extra time.

PSG are passing the ball around but not finding paths through Arsenal’s defense.

Arsenal appear content to sit back and let this end in a penalty shootout.

No goals in the first 15 minutes of extra time

It’s still 1-1 at Puskas Arena.

Boos from Arsenal fans rang around the stadium after the referee turned down a penalty appeal by Noni Madueke following a challenge by Willian Pacho.

Arsenal’s Declan Rice was livid that a spot kick wasn’t given and took his disgruntlement too far, getting a yellow card from the referee.

Scuffles break out near the Champs-Élysées

In Paris, riot police have clashed with PSG supporters after a bus shelter window was smashed on the famous avenue in Paris.

There was widespread disorder across the French capital and beyond following PSG’s Champions League title last year, which led to hundreds of arrests nationwide.

Extra time has started

Goncalo Ramos has replaced Ousmane Dembélé for PSG. Dembélé appeared to be struggling with a leg injury toward the end of the second half.

The Champions League final is going into extra time

It’s 1-1 after regulation time and there will be an extra 30 minutes of play.

The last time there was extra time in the Champions League final, Real Madrid was drawing 1-1 with Atletico Madrid in 2016. Real Madrid went on to win on penalties.

More subs for Arsenal and Barcola on for PSG

Wingers Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli come on for Arsenal, replacing Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard.

Meanwhile, PSG makes its first chance, bringing on Bradley Barcola for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Police in riot gear make a brief appearance

Dozens of police in riot gear entered the perimeter of the field as PSG fans set off flares to celebrate the equalizer.

They formed a wall in front of the PSG section for a few minutes before retreating down the tunnel.

Just marking their presence – flares and other pyrotechnics are forbidden by UEFA.

Gyökeres on as Arsenal makes two substitutions

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reacted to conceding the goal by making two changes: one of them being striker Viktor Gyökeres coming on for Martin Odegaard in a switch that will see Kai Havertz drop into midfield.

Also, Jurrien Timber replaces Cristhian Mosquera as right back.

Dembélé makes it 1-1

Ousmane Dembélé holds his nerve and converts his penalty kick into the bottom left corner.

PSG fans are setting off flares to celebrate.

Penalty to PSG

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been fouled by Cristhian Mosquera in the area and the referee points to the penalty spot.

The second half has started

PSG is pushing forward and Arsenal is trying to slow things down. Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera is dragging his feet a bit too much at a throw-in and receives a yellow card for time wasting.

What can PSG do to turn this around?

They do have potentially game-changing options on the bench, notably in France forward Bradley Barcola and Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos.

Ousmane Dembélé has been quiet – is he fully fit? – and has been snuffed out by Arsenal’s big center backs.

There’s also Senny Mayulu, a 20-year-old attacker who scored as a substitute for PSG in last year’s 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the final.

A perfect half for Arsenal

Arsenal has done a very good job of keeping PSG’s wide players quiet. Désiré Doué, the star of last year’s final, has been ineffective. So has Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

PSG is having lots of possession, but keeps coming up against a red wall with so little space around the box.

PSG’s players also look unusually nervous on the ball. Perhaps a little too afraid to get caught on the break again after falling behind early in the first half.

It’s Arsenal 1, Paris Saint-Germain 0 at half-time

An early goal, then defend the lead.

This final is going just how Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta might have dreamed.

There was an element of fortune about Kai Havertz’s goal. But Arsenal fans won’t care about that.

PSG has had one shot on goal – a speculative long-range effort in the final minute of the half.

The defending champions need to improve drastically.

PSG has the possession but no shots on target

We’re past the half-hour point in the final, and PSG still hasn’t had a shot on target.

The French champions have, though, had more than 70% possession. But it’s not getting them anywhere.

Spanish coaches competing for the title

The coaches of the two finalists – PSG’s Luis Enrique and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta – are both Spanish. And they go way back.

They were together at Barcelona in the late 1990s and early 2000s when Arteta was starting his professional career and Luis Enrique was coming toward the end of his.

Arteta has said he “learnt a lot of things” from Luis Enrique as a player and now as a coach, saying he has “this unbelievable power” and an approach to life that he really likes.

Arteta had a spell on loan at PSG in 2000-01, when he played alongside Ronaldinho and Nicolas Anelka.

Safonov attended by medics

PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov needs attention from team medics after receiving a blow to the head.

Backup keeper Lucas Chevalier is warming up but Safonov remains on the field for now. Chevalier lost his starting spot in favor of Safonov earlier this season and, due to his limited playing time, was not selected for the French national team for the World Cup.

Drinks break

The teams are taking a break for drinks at the midway point of the first half.

Things are going just as Arsenal would like, still leading 1-0.

Kai Havertz joins an exclusive club

The Germany forward becomes only the third player – after Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United and Real Madrid) and Mario Mandzukic (Juventus and Bayern Munich) — to score in a Champions League final for two different teams, according to stats supplier Opta.

Arsenal’s players happy to defend the lead

Arsenal is sitting deep and PSG has all the possession.

Expect that to be the case while Arsenal leads.

There’s even a bit of time-wasting from Arsenal on goal kicks — to the annoyance of PSG fans.

Arsenal take an early lead

Kai Havertz makes it 1-0 for the Gunners in the sixth minute.

Marquinhos’ attempted clearance rebounds off Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard and into the path of Havertz, who strides through on goal from near halfway. His shot from a narrow angle goes into the roof of the net.

We are go! The final is underway

The players emerge from their huddles and the Champions League is underway with Arsenal taking the kickoff.

Fan sneaks away from hospital after serious injury

An English fan was taken to hospital Saturday afternoon after suffering what police called a “life-threatening” injury in an electric scooter accident, but wasn’t willing to let the injury keep him from the final.

Budapest police said the man “left the hospital without permission because he was adamant about going to the match.”

They added that they are looking for the man and trying to contact his family “because he requires immediate medical attention.”

Going back-to-back is not easy

Only Real Madrid has successfully defended the Champions League title since the competition was rebranded in 1992.

Can PSG be the second team to do so?

The Madrid team of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale won the Champions League three times in a row (2016-18), under coach Zinedine Zidane.

Since then, no defending champion has reached the final until this PSG team, which beat Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich last year.

Get ready for clash of styles

PSG and Arsenal have reached the title match adopting vastly different playing approaches.

PSG is the top-scoring team in the competition with 44 goals — that’s an average of more than three per game.

Arsenal has the Champions League’s best defense, letting in just six goals in 14 games and keeping nine clean sheets, three more than any other team has registered.

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Non-World Cup referee in charge

The man entrusted with being the referee for the biggest match in club soccer won’t even be going to next month’s World Cup.

German ref Daniel Siebert was left off FIFA’s list of match officials for the World Cup – after going to the 2022 edition in Qatar – so handling the Champions League final is a consolation prize in a sense.

This will be the third straight round Siebert will have worked an Arsenal match.

Video review – or VAR, as it’s known in soccer circles — will be in operation for the final.

Here are lineups for Champions League final

PSG: Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, João Neves, Fabian Ruiz; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué.

Arsenal: David Raya; Cristhian Mosquera, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Piero Hincapié; Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Odegaard; Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka.

NYC Mayor Mamdani urges beloved Arsenal to ‘enjoy moment’

Zohran Mamdani is a big Arsenal fan and the New York Mayor was seen wearing club-branded clothing when he joined residents across the city for Eid al-Adha prayers this week.

In an article he has written for The Athletic ahead of the final, Mamdani said he started supporting Arsenal from the age of 9 after his uncle “introduced me to a team with a cannon on its shirt.”

He says supporting the team “increasingly became an exercise in nostalgia” until the recent uplift under Mikel Arteta.

“Over these past two years, no matter how chaotic life became, Arsenal remained the constant,” he writes.

Mamdani acknowledges PSG is “brilliant” and “frustratingly well-managed” by Luis Enrique, but has a message for Arsenal and its fans: “Enjoy this moment, because they don’t come around often.”

Rivalry extends to fans’ chants

Fans are making their way to the stadium under a cloudy, threatening sky in Budapest, and they’ll have a role to play in the final.

Not least with the rival chants that you might get to hear in your TV broadcast.

PSG’s most notable song will see their passionate Ultras bellow “Tous ensemble on chantera” (All together we will sing).

Arsenal fans have their own chant that has grown in popularity over the last few seasons in manager Arteta’s 6 ½-year reign, with a chorus taken from “The Angel (North London Forever)” — written by singer and Arsenal fan Louis Dunford in 2022.

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Hungary and soccer

This is the first European Cup final to be staged in Hungary and it comes at an interesting time for the Central European country, a few weeks after right-wing populist leader Viktor Orbán‘s heavy defeat in the elections.

Péter Magyar is the prime minister and is set to attend the match at the 67,000-seat Puskas Arena, a stadium that opened in 2019 and was built on the same site as the previous Ferenc Puskas Stadion — named after the Hungarian and Real Madrid great who won three European Cups as a player.

Orbán is a massive soccer fan and attempted to bring back the glory days of the 1950s, when Hungary had one of the world’s top teams.

To that end, the arena, located a few kilometers east of central Budapest, has become a well-known host for European games. The stadium staged the UEFA Super Cup in 2020, as well as a slew of Champions League group games and four European Championship matches in 2021. In 2023, it hosted the Europa League final won by Sevilla.

Somebody told me The Killers are playing…

Pre-match entertainment is being provided by American rock band The Killers, who are best known for songs like “Mr. Brightside,” “Smile Like You Mean It” and “Somebody Told Me.”

It differs from the Super Bowl, where artists perform in a halftime show.

The Killers, who hail from Las Vegas, predicted an “epic match” when they were announced to be performing – though at the time, they didn’t know who the finalists would be.

In previous years, Linkin Park, Lenny Kravitz and Dua Lipa have been headliners in Champions League finals.

Big gathering at Parc des Princes

Some 48,000 fans are expected to fill PSG’s stadium in Paris, the Parc des Princes, to watch the match on giant screens.

PSG said Paris mayor Emmanuel Gregoire is among the officials expected to attend.

Former players, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Claude Makélélé and Ronaldinho, have been invited to Budapest for the final.

Capital clubs go head-to-head – and that’s rare

It’s the first time in 55 years that clubs from two different capital cities are competing in the final of Europe’s biggest club competition.

The last was Ajax (of Amsterdam) vs. Panathinaikos (of Athens) in 1971.

There were only two before that: Benfica (Lisbon) vs. Real Madrid in 1962 and Real Madrid vs. Partizan Belgrade in 1966.

This is also the first major European final featuring teams from France and England.

The World Cup is coming. No injuries please!

It’s the last match of the European club season – and World Cup coaches will be watching on with a mixture of intrigue and nervousness.

The World Cup begins in 12 days, and the squads of both PSG and Arsenal are bulging with players heading to the tournament being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Any injuries sustained in the final could be devastating so close to the big kickoff.

Arsenal has “taste” for trophies now

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says winning the Premier League has whetted the players’ appetite for more trophies.

Nothing comes bigger than the Champions League.

“The ambition is bigger,” Arteta said in his pre-match news conference. “We have one, and we want the second one … there has to be a platform to reach bigger destinations.”

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was the first player in the squad to get his hands on the Premier League trophy, and he liked it.

“When you get the taste of winning and lifting a trophy,” Odegaard says, “you know how nice it feels. And we want to do it again.”

Dembélé, Doué, Saka … a bunch of world’s best are on show

Many of soccer’s superstar players will be taking the field at Puskas Arena – not least PSG forward Ousmane Dembélé, the most recent world player of the year.

Désiré Doué, the 20-year-old forward who lit up last year’s final with two goals in the record 5-0 win over Inter Milan, is still a shining light for PSG along with Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and three of Cristiano Ronaldo’s top teammates with Portugal – Vitinha, Nuno Mendes and Joao Neves.

Arsenal has England stars Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice in midfield and the striker who has just sent Sweden to the World Cup – Viktor Gyökeres.

Fans brawl in central Budapest

Groups of fans got physical late Friday in Budapest’s frequented party area, leading police to launch an investigation over disorderly conduct.

Videos on social media showed several dozen people throwing punches and kicks, driving another group down Király street in the capital’s District 7.

One fan held a burning red flare before throwing it toward the other group, which was retreating down the street. Budapest police said in a statement that the violence erupted shortly after midnight, and that it was using surveillance footage to try to identify participants.

__ AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer