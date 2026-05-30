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Sports Betting Line

By WTOP Staff

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at OKLAHOMA CITY (212½) San Antonio

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Detroit -117 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -103
Toronto -125 at BALTIMORE +105
at TEXAS -125 Kansas City +105
at CLEVELAND -130 Boston +110
at TAMPA BAY -152 LA Angels +127
N.Y Yankees -154 at ATHLETICS +128

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -127 at WASHINGTON +106
at N.Y METS -132 Miami +111
Chicago Cubs -135 at ST. LOUIS +113
Atlanta -130 at CINCINNATI +109
San Francisco -115 at COLORADO -104
at LA DODGERS -125 Philadelphia +106

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -142 Minnesota +119
Milwaukee -116 at HOUSTON -103
at SEATTLE -143 Arizona +120

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Knicks take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Spurs

By WTOP Staff
New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Spurs -5.5; over/under is 214.5 NBA FINALS: Knicks lead series 1-0
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