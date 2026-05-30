Sports Betting Line

NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|3½
|(212½)
|San Antonio
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Detroit
|-117
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-103
|Toronto
|-125
|at BALTIMORE
|+105
|at TEXAS
|-125
|Kansas City
|+105
|at CLEVELAND
|-130
|Boston
|+110
|at TAMPA BAY
|-152
|LA Angels
|+127
|N.Y Yankees
|-154
|at ATHLETICS
|+128
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-127
|at WASHINGTON
|+106
|at N.Y METS
|-132
|Miami
|+111
|Chicago Cubs
|-135
|at ST. LOUIS
|+113
|Atlanta
|-130
|at CINCINNATI
|+109
|San Francisco
|-115
|at COLORADO
|-104
|at LA DODGERS
|-125
|Philadelphia
|+106
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-142
|Minnesota
|+119
|Milwaukee
|-116
|at HOUSTON
|-103
|at SEATTLE
|-143
|Arizona
|+120
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar