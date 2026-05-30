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Deputy fatally shot during home welfare check in Virginia. Search underway for suspect

By WTOP Staff

HILLSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in Virginia died Friday after a man shot at two deputies who were conducting a welfare check, law enforcement officials said, and a search was underway for a suspect.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said the fatal shooting occurred after law enforcement received a request from a family member to do a welfare check.

A man at the home began shooting, and the deputies returned fire, the sheriff’s office said. Both deputies were hit.

“One deputy sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The second deputy was struck in his ballistic vest and is currently receiving medical evaluation and is reported to be in stable condition,” the office said in a statement.

Sheriff Kevin A. Kemp identified the officer who died as Deputy Logan Utt, a military veteran who joined the department in 2023.

“Today, Carroll County has lost a hero, and a family has suffered an unimaginable loss,” Kemp said. “Please keep his wife, children, family, friends, and fellow deputies in your thoughts and prayers.”

Authorities were searching for the suspect, identified by the U.S. Marshals Office as Michael Timothy Puckett, 55. Law enforcement officials said he should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

“My office is closely monitoring this tragic incident,” Gov. Abigail Spanberger said on social media. “I encourage anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to contact Virginia State Police. My thoughts are with the deputy’s family and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office as we work through this awful situation.”

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