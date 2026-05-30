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Rain washes out Nashville qualifying and puts Denny Hamlin on the pole for the Cracker Barrel 400

By WTOP Staff

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Denny Hamlin will start on the pole Sunday night at the Cracker Barrel 400 after spotty showers canceled qualifying Saturday at the Nashville Superspeedway.

It’s the second straight race that rain has prompted officials to cancel qualifying, and the track was put on a hold with weather severe enough to tell fans to clear the grandstands. Rain also is in the forecast for Sunday.

With qualifying canceled, that left the starting lineup set by the NASCAR rulebook. Hamlin will start on the pole for the second time this year in the No. 11 Toyota with Joe Gibbs Racing, and he will be joined on the front row by points leader Tyler Reddick in his No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota.

Reddick started on the pole last week at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway when qualifying also was canceled because of rain.

Daniel Suarez, last week’s winner, starts on the second row for Spire Motorsports with Christopher Bell, who with Ty Gibbs beside Kyle Larson gives Joe Gibbs Racing three of the top six starting slots.

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AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Knicks take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Spurs

By WTOP Staff
New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Spurs -5.5; over/under is 214.5 NBA FINALS: Knicks lead series 1-0
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