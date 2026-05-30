 Skip to main content

Photos from Congo and Uganda during Ebola outbreak

By WTOP Staff

Aid efforts intensified in eastern Congo to curb the growing outbreak of a rare type of Ebola that the World Health Organization said could last for months. This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Inside Obama’s presidential museum opening this month: The cost, the books and a beehive

By WTOP Staff
CHICAGO (AP) — The Obama Presidential Center will open June 19 more than a decade after the former president chose his hometown of Chicago for the project. The museum displays campaign memorabilia and presidential artifacts, while its campus showcases a new community basketball court, public library and playground. A look at the numbers behind the former President Barack Obama's presidential museum. $850 million The approximate cost to build the 225-foot museum tower and nearly 20-acre campus, which the Obama Foundation is paying for with private donations. The cost ballooned from the initial estimates of $350 million.
Read Next Story

Related News

The top photos of the day by AP photojournalists

Trump administration has separated dozens of children from their parents for a second time, AP finds

Takeaways from the AP’s report on children who have been separated from their parents a second time