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Maryland governor orders state aid for farmers hit by April freeze

By Kate Ryan

One day after he requested federal help for farmers hit by a disastrous late-season freeze, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore directed state agencies to provide assistance.

“The devastating damage caused by the severe statewide freeze requires a unified and coordinated response to restabilize our farming community,” Moore said in the directive.

“The April freeze caused catastrophic damage to commodity and perennial crops, leading to historic losses in fruit and grape yields that will result in a multiyear recovery cycle for vines and orchards,” Moore said.

In a letter to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins earlier in the week, Moore requested emergency loans and other federal aid. Apple, peach and barley crops were near total losses in some jurisdictions, he wrote.

Under Moore’s directive, the Maryland’s Department of Agriculture is to waive the regulations mandating that Class 4 wineries source at least 51% of their ingredients from in-state producers or have 20 more acres in cultivation.

The agency is also to facilitate distribution of all available federal disaster funds, and encourage Maryland institutions, organizations food banks and consumers to buy local products whenever possible to support farms and agricultural businesses.

The governor also directed the state Department of the Environment to prioritize applications for water permits for agricultural production.

Harriet Tubman Museum prepares for grand reopening with new, immersive experience

By Linh Bui
A reimagined Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center will utilize new technology to teach visitors about Tubman’s life and legacy. In May 2025, water from a broken pipe caused significant damage at the Cambridge, Maryland, museum, destroying parts of the exhibits. Linda Harris, director of events and programming at the museum, said they were processing the insurance claim when an anonymous donor stepped in to help.
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