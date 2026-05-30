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Los Angeles faces Connecticut on 3-game win streak

By WTOP Staff

Los Angeles Sparks (4-3, 2-1 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (1-8, 0-1 Eastern Conference)

Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Sparks take on Connecticut Sun.

Connecticut went 11-33 overall last season while going 7-15 at home. The Sun averaged 7.8 steals, 3.7 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

Los Angeles went 21-23 overall a season ago while going 12-10 on the road. The Sparks averaged 85.7 points per game last season, 15.7 on free throws and 25.8 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Sun: Aaliyah Edwards: out (concussion), Brittney Griner: day to day (rib).

Sparks: Kelsey Plum: out (ankle), Sania Feagin: day to day (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Knicks take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Spurs

By WTOP Staff
New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Spurs -5.5; over/under is 214.5 NBA FINALS: Knicks lead series 1-0
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