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Former premier of Turks and Caicos Islands is sentenced to 4 years in landmark corruption case

By WTOP Staff

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A court in the Turks and Caicos Islands has sentenced former Premier Michael Misick to just over four years in prison after he was convicted in a landmark corruption case that had dragged on for years.

Misick was arrested in December 2012 in Brazil, after his application for political asylum was rejected there. He was accused of corruption, misusing public money and profiting from the sale of government-owned land to developers.

The verdict, handed down on Friday, sentenced Misick to four years and 26 days in prison. In early February, Misick was convicted on three counts of bribery. He has said that all the charges against him were politically motivated.

Former Cabinet minister McAllister Hanchell and attorney Thomas Misick — Michael Misick’s brother — were also sentenced in the same case on Friday. Hanchell was sentenced to three years and Thomas Misick to four years. All three were taken into custody and are expected to appeal their sentences.

Michael Misick stepped down as premier in 2009, shortly after Britain temporarily took control of the territory’s government and suspended its constitution following allegations of rampant corruption. The period of direct rule ended in November 2012, when new elections were held.

Beijing bans 4 New Zealand lawmakers from entering China because they visited Taiwan

By WTOP Staff
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Beijing banned four New Zealand lawmakers from traveling to China for a year and demanded they apologize because they visited Taiwan on a parliamentary trip, according to a message from the Chinese embassy conveyed via parliamentary officials and shown to The Associated Press on Thursday. China has hit lawmakers from other countries with sanctions related to contact with Taiwan before, but it's the first time for New Zealand parliamentarians, the government in Wellington said. Beijing has been increasing pressure in recent years on the democratically governed island that it claims as its own territory. Two lawmakers reached by the AP on Thursday rejected the demand for an apology, while the other two could not be immediately reached. New Zealand's government said it would express concern about the travel bans to Beijing. The elected officials visited Taipei in May, as New Zealand parliamentarians have done “for decades,” a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement.
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