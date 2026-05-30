 Skip to main content

Colombia accuses Ecuador of ‘deliberate interference’ in general elections

By WTOP Staff

BOGOTA (AP) — Colombia’s government on Saturday rejected a move by Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa to eliminate tariffs on Colombian imports because of a tariff commitment made to an opposition candidate, calling it “deliberate interference” in the ongoing electoral process.

Noboa said Friday after talks with Colombian presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella that he was committed to jointly fight narcoterrorism and would eliminate a security tax on June 1.

Colombia’s Foreign Ministry responded on Saturday by saying the repeal of tariffs imposed by Ecuador on bilateral trade stems from a resolution issued by the Andean Community of Nations and rejected its portrayal as “a goodwill gesture by the Ecuadorian leader.”

The ministry also described Noboa’s remarks as “deliberate interference in the electoral process” and as “intrusion by a foreign leader” that constitutes a “flagrant violation of the principle of non-intervention in internal affairs.”

Colombians go to the polls on Sunday to elect the successor to President Gustavo Petro.

De la Espriella, who represents the political movement Defenders of the Homeland, is among the frontrunners in the polls.

Noboa did not clarify whether he would maintain his decision should the ruling party candidate, Iván Cepeda, win.

The trade war between Ecuador and Colombia began in January when the Ecuadorian president imposed a so-called security tax on Colombian imports, alleging a lack of control on that side of the border and complaining of a trade deficit of at least $1 billion.

The tariff began at 30%, gradually increased to 50%, and then reached 100%. Just days before the recent announcement, Noboa had said it would be reduced to 75% starting June 1st.

The Petro administration, which has denied any alleged neglect of the shared border, responded with reciprocal measures: it imposed tariffs of up to 75% on Ecuadorian products and prohibited energy sales to Ecuador.

The ongoing tensions led to the summoning of the ambassadors from both countries.

The Andean Community of Nations found earlier this month that the reciprocal tariffs must be eliminated because they hinder free trade and gave both countries a deadline to do so. The group is currently reviewing appeals opposing the resolution.

Beijing bans 4 New Zealand lawmakers from entering China because they visited Taiwan

By WTOP Staff
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Beijing banned four New Zealand lawmakers from traveling to China for a year and demanded they apologize because they visited Taiwan on a parliamentary trip, according to a message from the Chinese embassy conveyed via parliamentary officials and shown to The Associated Press on Thursday. China has hit lawmakers from other countries with sanctions related to contact with Taiwan before, but it's the first time for New Zealand parliamentarians, the government in Wellington said. Beijing has been increasing pressure in recent years on the democratically governed island that it claims as its own territory. Two lawmakers reached by the AP on Thursday rejected the demand for an apology, while the other two could not be immediately reached. New Zealand's government said it would express concern about the travel bans to Beijing. The elected officials visited Taipei in May, as New Zealand parliamentarians have done “for decades,” a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement.
Read Next Story

Related News

Beijing bans 4 New Zealand lawmakers from entering China because they visited Taiwan

Police warn families of Tiananmen crackdown dead not to visit graves on 37th anniversary

Women are the first caregivers in this Ebola outbreak and the most at risk