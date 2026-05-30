Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe suspended 1 game for actions against the Cardinals

HOUSTON (AP) — Milwaukee reliever Abner Uribe received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his inappropriate actions toward the St. Louis dugout earlier this week, MLB announced Friday.

Uribe is appealing the suspension so he was able to pitch Friday night, getting the win in a 10-inning 5-4 victory over the Houston Astros.

The suspension comes after Uribe’s behavior Tuesday night following an inning-ending strikeout in a 6-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Uribe retired Alec Burleson on a called third strike with two outs and runners on first and second in the eighth, the only inning he pitched. Uribe then made three WWE-style crotch chops while facing the Cardinals dugout.

The Cardinals challenged the call, which was close, but narrowly confirmed to be at the bottom of the strike zone.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said after the game that he was embarrassed by Uribe’s antics and that it was unacceptable. He reiterated that point Friday after the suspension was announced.

“We accept the fact that the MLB has a job to do and I’ll be the first one to say what Abner did is unacceptable,” Murphy said. “I’m not going to make any other statements about what’s fair and what’s not fair. I don’t have a full view of everything and how it works or what all goes behind it. But Abner has the right to appeal. He’s done that and I support him on that.”

Uribe said through an interpreter on Tuesday that he apologized to his team. But he did not apologize to the Cardinals.

“Everyone here knows me and knows who I am, and knows I have a bit of a history of being emotional out there,” Uribe said. “I think first I owe an apology to the Brewers. I owe an apology to my teammates, to my manager, all the bosses of the team. I understand that’s unacceptable, to go out there and react in a way like that.”

Uribe pitched for the first time since the incident in the ninth inning on Friday night with the game tied. The Astros loaded the bases with one out, but he struck out Brice Matthews before retiring Isaac Paredes on a popout to send it to the 10th.

Uribe wouldn’t discuss his suspension or appeal after the game but did talk about his overall mindset with everything that was going on Friday.

“No, the mentality was the same as it is any other day,” he said in Spanish through a translator. “Go to the bullpen, do my routine and prepare myself to be ready for the game.”

Murphy said Friday that they have dealt with the matter internally and added that Uribe was not available to pitch Wednesday.

“He clearly understands,” Murphy said. “He’s clearly made the apologies he needs to make. It was sincere. I know the kid very well and am happy with that.”

Uribe was stoic on the mound Friday night and was asked afterward how he can manage his emotions moving forward to avoid situations like the one on Tuesday.

“I think a lot of it just depends on the game situation,” he said. “The game will dictate a lot of those things. I’m the type of pitcher that I like to have a lot of fun out there and I like to enjoy pitching out there. So there’s some times I like to have a little bit more fun than others, but I think the game will let you know.”

Uribe was suspended for six games and fined following a benches-clearing brawl against the Tampa Bay Rays in April 2024.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb