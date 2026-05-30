Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|35
|19
|.648
|—
|New York
|35
|22
|.614
|1½
|Toronto
|29
|29
|.500
|8
|Baltimore
|26
|32
|.448
|11
|Boston
|23
|33
|.411
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|34
|25
|.576
|—
|Chicago
|30
|27
|.526
|3
|Minnesota
|27
|31
|.466
|6½
|Kansas City
|22
|35
|.386
|11
|Detroit
|22
|36
|.379
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|29
|29
|.500
|—
|Athletics
|27
|30
|.474
|1½
|Texas
|26
|31
|.456
|2½
|Houston
|26
|33
|.441
|3½
|Los Angeles
|22
|36
|.379
|7
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|39
|19
|.672
|—
|Philadelphia
|29
|28
|.509
|9½
|Washington
|29
|29
|.500
|10
|Miami
|26
|32
|.448
|13
|New York
|24
|33
|.421
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|34
|20
|.630
|—
|St. Louis
|30
|25
|.545
|4½
|Chicago
|31
|27
|.534
|5
|Cincinnati
|29
|27
|.518
|6
|Pittsburgh
|30
|28
|.517
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|37
|20
|.649
|—
|San Diego
|32
|24
|.571
|4½
|Arizona
|31
|25
|.554
|5½
|San Francisco
|22
|35
|.386
|15
|Colorado
|21
|37
|.362
|16½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2
Atlanta 10, Boston 2
Toronto 2, Baltimore 1
Houston 5, Texas 1
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Boston 3
Toronto 6, Baltimore 5
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 5
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings
Texas 9, Kansas City 1
Milwaukee 5, Houston 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 8, Athletics 2
Seattle 7, Arizona 6, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Detroit (Valdez 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 4-1), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 2-4) at Texas (Rocker 2-5), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-2), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Yesavage 2-2) at Baltimore (Young 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Gray 5-1) at Cleveland (Messick 6-1), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Sproat 1-3) at Houston (Lambert 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 2-2) at Athletics (Ginn 2-3), 10:05 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at Seattle (Woo 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 12:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 10, Boston 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 2
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 3
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5
St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 5
San Diego 7, Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 7, 10 innings
Milwaukee 5, Houston 4, 10 innings
Colorado 8, San Francisco 6
L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 2
Seattle 7, Arizona 6, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota (Ober 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-2), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (King 4-3) at Washington (Griffin 6-2), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Phillips 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Sproat 1-3) at Houston (Lambert 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Pérez 2-3) at Cincinnati (Singer 2-4), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-2) at St. Louis (Leahy 5-3), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Houser 2-4) at Colorado (Feltner 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at Seattle (Woo 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-3), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:20 p.m.