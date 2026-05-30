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Baseball Glance

By WTOP Staff

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 35 19 .648
New York 35 22 .614
Toronto 29 29 .500 8
Baltimore 26 32 .448 11
Boston 23 33 .411 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 34 25 .576
Chicago 30 27 .526 3
Minnesota 27 31 .466
Kansas City 22 35 .386 11
Detroit 22 36 .379 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 29 29 .500
Athletics 27 30 .474
Texas 26 31 .456
Houston 26 33 .441
Los Angeles 22 36 .379 7

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East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 39 19 .672
Philadelphia 29 28 .509
Washington 29 29 .500 10
Miami 26 32 .448 13
New York 24 33 .421 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 34 20 .630
St. Louis 30 25 .545
Chicago 31 27 .534 5
Cincinnati 29 27 .518 6
Pittsburgh 30 28 .517 6

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 37 20 .649
San Diego 32 24 .571
Arizona 31 25 .554
San Francisco 22 35 .386 15
Colorado 21 37 .362 16½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2

Atlanta 10, Boston 2

Toronto 2, Baltimore 1

Houston 5, Texas 1

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Boston 3

Toronto 6, Baltimore 5

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Texas 9, Kansas City 1

Milwaukee 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 8, Athletics 2

Seattle 7, Arizona 6, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Valdez 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 2-4) at Texas (Rocker 2-5), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-2), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Yesavage 2-2) at Baltimore (Young 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Gray 5-1) at Cleveland (Messick 6-1), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Sproat 1-3) at Houston (Lambert 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 2-2) at Athletics (Ginn 2-3), 10:05 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at Seattle (Woo 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 12:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 10, Boston 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 2

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 3

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5

St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 5

San Diego 7, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 7, 10 innings

Milwaukee 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

Colorado 8, San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 2

Seattle 7, Arizona 6, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota (Ober 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-2), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (King 4-3) at Washington (Griffin 6-2), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Phillips 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Sproat 1-3) at Houston (Lambert 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Pérez 2-3) at Cincinnati (Singer 2-4), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-2) at St. Louis (Leahy 5-3), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Houser 2-4) at Colorado (Feltner 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at Seattle (Woo 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-3), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:20 p.m.

Knicks take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Spurs

By WTOP Staff
New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Spurs -5.5; over/under is 214.5 NBA FINALS: Knicks lead series 1-0
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