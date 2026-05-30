A’s starter Luis Severino leaves after 1st inning against the Yankees with a right arm injury

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics right-hander Luis Severino left his start against the New York Yankees after one inning Friday night with a sore right arm.

Severino was seen grimacing after throwing warmup pitches before the second inning and called for manager Mark Kotsay to come to the mound with an athletic trainer.

After a brief discussion, Severino left the game and was replaced by Jose Suarez.

“It was just getting tight every time I tried to throw a pitch,” Severino said following the 8-2 loss to the Yankees. “I felt if I kept throwing something even worse would happen. That’s why I stopped.”

Manager Mark Kotsay said that Severino will undergo tests Saturday to determine the severity of the injury. Severino said he might miss some time but hopes there isn’t a long-term issue.

“The biggest thing for me is not my next start. It’s finding something that keeps me out a long time,” he said. “If the worst case scenario is I miss one or two starts, I’m happy with that.”

Severino got off to a rough start in the game, allowing four unearned runs in the first inning. After Ben Rice reached on an error by first baseman Nick Kurtz, Severino allowed an RBI single to Aaron Judge and then a three-run homer to Paul Goldschmidt to fall into a big hole against his former team.

Severino fell to 0-2 in four career starts against the Yankees and now has allowed 19 runs — 15 earned — in 13 2/3 innings in four starts against New York.

Severino pitched for the Yankees from 2015-23, going 54-37 with a 3.79 ERA and two All-Star appearances.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb