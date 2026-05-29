Wheeler’s late burst, Ogwumike’s double-double help Sparks beat Mystics 92-87

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ogwumike moved into sixth place on the WNBA’s career rebounding list with 3,312 and now has a franchise-record 2,339 made field goals for the Sparks. Ogwumike moved past Lisa Leslie, who had 2,332 field goals for Los Angeles and 3,307 career rebounds.

Cameron Brink tied her season high with 16 points, 14 in the first half, including a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to give Los Angeles (4-3) a 42-37 lead at the intermission. Dearica Hamby added 14 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Kelsey Plum (illness/right ankle), the WNBA’s leading scorer at 26.8 per game, did not play for the Sparks.

Shakira Austin made two free throws that tied it at 81-all with 2:07 to play but Ogwumike answered with a 3-pointer before Wheeler sealed it.

Austin led Washington (3-4) with 25 points and 10 rebounds, her fourth double-double this season. Sonia Citron scored 15 of her 21 in the second half and had eight assists, and Kiki Iriafen had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Washington shot 52% from the field in the first half despite going 3 of 12 from 3-point range. The Mystics scored 25 points in the first quarter before being held to 12 in the second.

Up next

Sparks: Play Saturday at Connecticut.

Mystics: Host Chicago on Tuesday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball